Football
Thursday
Cullman at Muscle Shoals
Friday
Brooks at Deshler
Mars Hill at Central
Shoals Christian at Cherokee
Red Bay at Colbert County
Collinwood at McEwen
Lexington at Colbert Heights
Gadsden City at Florence
Hackleburg at Phillips
Good Hope at Haleyville
Russellville at Hamilton
Hatton at Tharptown
Phil Campbell at Lauderdale County
Mt. Pleasant at Loretto
R.A. Hubbard at Gaylesville
Rogers at West Limestone
Waterloo at Vina
Wayne County at Huntingdon
Elkmont at Wilson
--
Volleyball
Today
Cherokee at Shoals Christian
Colbert County, Sheffield at Decatur Heritage
Russellville, Colbert Heights at East Lawrence
Mars Hill, Lawrence County at Deshler
Cullman, Muscle Shoals, Florence at West Morgan
Wilson, Lexington at Lauderdale County
Thursday
Brooks, Central, James Clemens at Athens
Decatur Heritage, R.A. Hubbard at Colbert County
Lauderdale County at Tharptown
Lexington, Russellville at Hatton
Rogers at Mars Hill
Wilson, East Limestone at Muscle Shoals
Waterloo at Sheffield
Shoals Christian at Covenant Christian
Saturday
Colbert County tournament
Athens tournament
