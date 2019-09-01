Melissa Hammond went home Saturday not only with three wins but flowers and also a new sign to hang in the Lexington High gym.
That sign commemorates Hammond’s 1000th win as a coach, which came Saturday as the Bears went 3-1 with wins over Russellville (23-25, 25-19, 15-9), Athens (25-21, 23-25, 15-11) and Lawrence County, Ala. (27-25, 22-25, 15-13). Lexington also had a loss to Cullman, 25-16, 25-18.
Hammond now has 1,002 wins.
“I have not really thought about it. I guess year after year you don’t think about these things, or at least I don’t,” Hammond said. “Year after year you’ve got so many talented girls coming up. That’s what I’ve always been around. That helps.”
Over the four games, A.G. White had 28 kills and four blocks for Lexington (6-3). Lila Beth Turner had 24 kills and seven aces, Lily Hanback contributed 20 kills, eight blocks and six aces, and Macy Hanback had 48 assists.
Rogers wins two of three: At an event hosted by West Morgan High, Rogers lost to Deshler (25-24, 25-15) and then beat Ardmore (25-23, 14-25, 15-11) and Austin (25-21, 25-20).
Gracie Rogers had a team-high 12 kills over the three games to go with two blocks for Rogers (6-1). Gabby Davis and Gloria Pounders each accounted for 11 kills and two blocks. Callie Danley had nine kills and three blocks and Brooke Jones added eight kills.
Central competes in Tenn: Central played eight matches over two days as part of the Choo-Choo Classic in Chattanooga.
The Wildcats took four close losses the first day, dropping three-set matches to Silverdale Baptist, Rhea County, Sale Creek and Heritage (Ga.).
Saturday went better as Central beat Ridgeland (25-23, 25-23), Stone Memorial (21-25, 25-11, 15-11) and Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences (25-18, 25-14). Central lost to St. Benedict 25-15, 25-12.
Kenzie Shinault had a team-high 44 kills over two days. Bryndall Mitchell had 43 kills, 14 aces and 76 digs. Brylee Canup added 41 kills. Ann Margaret Keener contributed 161 assists and 66 digs, and Laura Lee Keener had 86 digs.
Wilson wins West Morgan tournament: Wilson dropped only one match while winning five matches to claim the West Morgan tournament title.
Wilson lost to West Morgan 2-1, before beating Elkmont, Winston County, Ardmore, Deshler and Cullman to improve to 11-2
Freya Collier had 49 kills and 30 blocks in the six matches, while Sidney Bevis had 102 assists. Heather Irons added 94 digs and Chaney Peters had 8 aces.
Deshler (11-4) beat Rogers 2-0, Austin 2-0 and West Morgan 2-1, but dropped matches to Ardmore and Wilson.
Kallie Burden led the Tigers with 47 kills and 11 blocks, while Kayley Donaldson had 39 assists, 15 kills, 21 digs and 7 blocks.
Chloe Siegel finished with 36 assists and 18 digs, and Keslie Myrick had 34 digs.
Cross Country
Brooks Invitational CC
Florence junior Mary Claire Ridgeway finished first in the Class 5A-7A division of the Brooks Invitational on Saturday at McFarland Park, leading the Florence girls to a first-place team finish.
Ridgeway ran the 5K in 19 minutes, 8.53 seconds, beating Lawrence County (Ala.) senior Emily Daniel by 33 seconds. Muscle Shoals eighth-grader Mary Anna Trimble (20:44.21) was third.
Florence eighth-grader Ellie VonHerrmann was fifth overall. Eighth-grader Isabella Rhodes was eighth, junior Sydney Callahan was ninth and freshman Lillie Solomon was 13th.
Lauderdale County eighth-grader Addison Embry won the Class 1A-4A girls race with a time of 20:21.49, nearly a full minute ahead of West Limestone’s Katie Serrato.
Hatton senior Ally Amerson was third overall and led Hatton’s girls to a team title. Hatton senior Alondra Aranda was eighth and Hatton sophomore Neidyn Lopez was 10th.
Other locals in the top ten were Brooks eighth-grader Mallory Cole (fifth), Colbert Heights senior Kasey Ezekel (seventh) and Rogers senior Jaycee Biffle (ninth).
Colbert Heights’ girls were runner-up, followed by Haleyville, Rogers and Deshler.
Florence sophomore Trey Hurt won the 5A-7A boys race with a time of 16:23.40, more than ten seconds ahead of Prattville’s Taylor Gibson. Florence sophomore Reed Trapp and Florence junior Carter Creel were ninth and tenth, respectively.
Florence’s boys were second as a team behind Corinth (Miss.).
Rogers senior Raleigh Stamps won the 1A-4A boys race in 16:43.69, a full minute ahead of Athens’ Nicolas Ulrich.
Other locals in the top ten included Hatton sophomore Carson Graves (third), Lauderdale County junior Colby Corum (fourth), Deshler junior Cody Hill (seventh), Rogers senior Tyler Malone (eighth) and Hatton junior Jairo Lopez (tenth).
Deshler’s boys won the team title and were immediately followed in the 16-team field by Madison Academy, Rogers, Hatton and Haleyville.
