Jana Killen has texted her girls basketball and volleyball players three or four times a week since school let out early due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But it wasn’t until she started collecting their health forms necessary for eligibility that the legendary Deshler coach realized how eager her players were to return to sports.
Her usual reminders haven’t been necessary.
“Usually it takes a while to get forms in,” Killen said. “That was the easiest ‘get forms in’ (period) that I’ve ever had.”
Alabama high schools are allowed to reopen Monday, and the AHSAA is allowing teams to hold practices and workouts as long as they meet certain guidelines intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Players and coaches will be gathering this week for the first time since schools were closed in March, but there are limits on the types of physical interaction they can have and thus limits on the activities they can do.
Colbert County schools will return for workouts June 8.
It’s an unprecedented environment for a return to team activities, but Rogers football coach Jerry Fulks noted there are often challenges and changes to handle in high school sports.
“If you coach any kind of sport, you’re used to this,” he said.
The new way
Workouts are different in several ways.
The AHSAA recommends players wear a mask when they are within six feet of each other and otherwise stay at least six feet apart.
Additionally, schools are supposed to ensure equipment is cleaned before and after used and have players share as little equipment as possible.
“We’re going to be asking each kid to bring their own basketball,” Lexington boys basketball coach David Hill said.
Hill’s team will start workouts Monday and coaches will do their best to keep everything sanitized.
Players can work on ball handling and shooting, but they must get their own rebounds. Hill said they might stand in a parking spot to work on ball handling and might practice passing throwing a ball off the wall to themselves.
“We can’t have them pass the ball to each other or play each other 5 on 5, 3 on 3, 1 on 1 or anything like that,” he said.
Though these rules are not easily enforced, local coaches acknowledge there is a limit on what they can and can’t do.
Fulks said players will wear masks during group discussions and weightlifting sessions. When players lift, they are near the spotter standing over them to make sure they don’t drop the weight.
Fulks acknowledged Rogers’ weight room is small. He ordered masks for his entire team that are lifted from the neck instead of looping around the ears.
Killen said she won’t have players lift weights Monday and she’s still trying to come up with a creative solution so there aren’t more than 12 or 15 players there at a time.
She said masks will be on when players enter the gym and get their temperature checked at the start of the day because people will be particularly close to each other.
Killen, who will have 40 to 50 players in the gym Monday that play basketball, volleyball or both, said a couple parents asked if the kids would wear masks.
“You know how hot it is in that dome,” she said. “If we put a mask on and started scrimmaging, we’d be in a bad sort of way.”
But if the kids are more comfortable wearing a mask at any point, they can. And she insisted everyone would keep their distance and there is no reason to stop taking things seriously now.
“I’m going to be safe,” she said. “This has been some scary stuff. I’ve been very cautious myself.”
Multiple goals
Regardless of sport, coaches this season must make sure to have an environment that doesn’t spread the virus while still preparing athletes for a season that might or might not happen.
Fulks and his staff have met weekly to come up with a plan for the summer and they have been adjusting that plan as needed.
Fulks said the Rogers football team prides itself on being able to play longer and harder without getting fatigued, hoping that will neutralize any talent advantage an opponent might have.
He fears the gains the team made in the winter, however, might have worn off by now and they will have to start over building their bodies up.
“I expect us to be very weak and very out of shape,” he said with a laugh.
Hill, the Lexington basketball coach, said he was surprised when the state announced teams could work out starting June 1.
He wants to make sure players know no one’s going to make fun of them if they aren’t comfortable playing yet, but he said so far his players are eager to get out of the house.
“There’s been a lot of boredom set in,” he said.
Fulks said teams might operate at a 50% workload for now with limitations in place on what they can do, and coaches need to understand that.
“I worry all over the state and other states, too: How smart are people going to be? I worry about people trying to move too fast,” Fulks said.
For Hill, the possibility of activities being called off later is still in the back of his mind.
“It’s been a roller coaster for everybody,” he said. “The big thing we want to do is make sure our players and parents realize we're takings things seriously.”
Everyone must learn, Hill said, what can be controlled and what can’t.
“There’s a lot to be taught from that,” he said.
Killen is optimistic about the volleyball and basketball seasons taking place as scheduled, but she notes she was also optimistic about returning to classes after spring break and that didn’t happen. She said in 30 years of coaching she’s never gone this long without organizing activities for a team in the gym.
The uncertainty is stressful, but Monday will be a big day.
“I’m excited. It’s like the first day of school,” Killen said. “You can pretty much ask any teacher how they feel coming up on the first day of school. … It’s an exciting feeling, a newness.”
She probably isn’t alone feeling a mix of nervousness, excitement and concern.
“But excited is my main emotion,” she said. “I’ve missed these kids.”
