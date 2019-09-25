Emma Dempsey totaled 21 kills Tuesday Belgreen swept Covenant Christian in a Class 1A, Area 14 volleyball match, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20.
Ansley Tate had 15 kills and 19 assists for the Bulldogs (18-9, 3-1) and Autumn Bragwell had 23 assists. Katie Dempsey had three aces.
For Covenant Christian (9-8, 1-4), Ashlee Gann had 10 kills. Olivia Ragan and Sarah James each added three kills.
Central wins twice: Central earned a 3-2 win over Class 4A, Area 16 foe Deshler and a 2-1 win over Russellville.
The Wildcats beat Deshler 20-25, 25-16, 10-25, 25-22, 15-13, and they beat Russellville, 25-16, 25-9.
Brylee Canup led Central (22-16, 4-1) with 22 kills and Haley Cochran added 19. Ann Margaret Keener finished with 63 assists while Bryndall Mitchell finished with 34 digs and four aces.
Deshler 2, Russellville 1: Deshler beat Russellville in the tri-match, 25-15, 25-27, 15-10.
Over Deshler’s two matches, Kayley Donaldson led the way for the Tigers with 28 assists, six kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Kallie Burden finished with 36 kills, 10 digs and one block.
Chloe Siegel had 38 assists and five digs and Autumn Currie has 22 kills and four blocks.
Lauderdale wins twice: Lauderdale County won a pair of matches, beating Colbert Heights (25-27, 25-5, 15-12) and Elkmont (25-22, 25-22).
Against Colbert Heights, Charley McElyea, Brilee Barksdale and Rebekah Childress each had five kills, and Ryley Stinson had 10 assists.
Against Elkmont, McElyea had six kills and two blocks and Childress four kills and one block. Alex Ritter had four kills, and Katelyn Patterson added 13 assists.
Cherokee 2, Colbert County 0: Jadelyn Trice had 13 kills, five digs, a block and an ace as Cherokee swept Colbert County, 25-13, 25-15.
Alyssa Williams had eight kills and seven aces. Destiny Tompkins had five kills, nine assists and an ace. Kayleigh Scott had 17 assists.
Shoals Christian 2, Cherokee 0: Trice had eight kills and Tompkins five aces and three kills in the loss to Shoals Christian. Cherokee is now 12-12.
Mars Hill 3, Waterloo 2: Erika Mitchell had 66 digs and served for 14 points to lead the Panthers over the Cougars, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-5. Lauren Allen also had four aces and 17 kills for Mars Hill.
Monday
Waterloo 3, Hardin County 0: Kiara Summerhill recorded 25 kills to lead the Cougars past Hardin County 25-12, 25-11, 25-13.
Jessi Godwin had 25 assists, while Mollie Wood had 10 aces and Hope Crider led with 10 digs.
LCHS drops two: Lauderdale County fell to Loretto (25-22, 25-15) and Central (25-22, 25-23, 15-10) on Monday.
Brilee Barksdale and Alex Ritter each had five kills against Loretto. Charley McElyea had two kills and five blocks, Rebekah Childress three kills and one block and Emma Wallace 15 digs in that match.
Against Central, McElyea had four kills and three blocks and Barksdale four kills and one block. Ritter had five kills and Childress three. Wallace totaled 12 digs and Katelyn Patterson had 12 assists.
