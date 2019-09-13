Kayley Donaldson led the way with 19 assists, five kills, four blocks and 14 digs Thursday as Deshler beat Rogers in a Class 4A, Area 16 match.
The Tigers won 25-13, 20-25, 25-13, 25-27, 15-12.
Kallie Burden added 30 kills and four blocks and Chloe Siegel finished with 25 assists and eight digs for Deshler (15-8, 2-0 area).
Keslie Myrick had 17 digs and three aces, Autumn Curry had 8 kills and two blocks, Shamari Thirlkill had nine kills, one block and eight digs and Avery Linville had seven digs and two aces.
Alice Sosso led Rogers (11-7) with 12 kills and 13 blocks.
Gabby Davis finished with nine kills and two blocks, Gloria Pounders had nine kills, Callie Danley recorded five kills and five blocks, Gracie Rogers had four kills and nine blocks and Bradi Beavers finished with four aces. Erin Brown totaled 30 assists.
--
Central 3, Wilson 1: Kenzie Shinault had 18 kills to help Central rally after it dropped the first set and beat rival Wilson, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20.
Bryndall Mitchell had 10 kills and 23 digs for the Wildcats (11-12, 1-1 area). Laura Lee Keener had 22 digs and two aces, and Ann Margaret Keener had 44 assists and three aces.
For Wilson (18-6), Freya Collier had 13 kills and four blocks, and Morgan Paradise added seven kills and two blocks. Makayla Carter had seven kills, Olivia Nester had a kill and three assists, Sidney Bevis contributed 21 assists, and Heather Irons totaled 16 digs.
--
Muscle Shoals wins twice: Kailey Armstrong had 15 kills, 12 digs and eight aces to lift the Trojans to wins over Russellville (25-22, 25-18) and Haleyville (25-17, 25-16).
Kaylie Wright added 13 kills and six aces for Muscle Shoals (14-8). Jessica Godsey had 12 assists.
--
Lexington 3, Lauderdale County 0: The Bears swept their rivals, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20.
For Lauderdale County (1-1 in area play), Charley McElyea had five kills and four blocks and Alex Ritter also had five kills. Rebekah Childress had four kills and two blocks, and Emma Wallace had 25 digs.
--
Mars Hill 3, Waterloo 0: Emma Reeves had 12 kills and Mars Hill swept Waterloo, 25-23, 25-20, 25-7.
Kylie Thigpen served 17 times and had two aces. She also had 41 assists. Averee Williamson had 19 serves and two aces for the Panthers (10-7, 3-0 area).
--
Shoals Christian takes a split: The Flame defeated Colbert County, 25-16, 25-19 and fell to Colbert Heights despite winning the first set in a match that went 25-23, 23-25, 14-16.
MeLeah Turner had eight aces for Shoals Christian. Anne Houston Rutledge finished with six kills and four aces, MacKenzie Cole finished with 11 kills and 10 digs and Gracie Owns had 20 assists.
--
Cherokee 3, Covenant Christian 2: Destiny Tompkins had five aces, 19 assists and four kills to lead Cherokee to a competitive 25-19, 14-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-9 win over Covenant Christian.
Jadelyn Trice finished with three aces, 20 kills and one block, Kinsley Cole had five kills and six blocks, Alyssa Williams finished with three aces and six kills and Bailee Baker had three aces, four kills and 16 digs for Cherokee (6-8).
Olivia Ragan had eight kills and Ashlee Gann seven kills for Covenant Christian (3-3, 1-1). Delaney Johnson had six aces and Lillie Burns had five. Aubree Poag had 24 assists.
--
Late
West Point 3, Russellville 0: Leah Rushing had 13 assists and four digs, but Russellville fell short against West Point, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15.
Chalea Clemmons had four kills and five digs. Lexie Glass had nine kills, Caroline Sparks four and Callie Palmer three. Briana Huerta-Ramirez had 10 digs and Alivia Clemmons added six. Krista Sikes had six assists.
