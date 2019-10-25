Brooks and Central won twice Thursday at the North Super Regionals in Huntsville to clinch spots in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament, while Lexington did the same in Class 3A and Phillips did so in Class 1A.
Brooks sweeps both opponents: Jordon Tidwell had 31 kills, 22 assists, 22 digs and five blocks Thursday as Brooks swept Hokes Bluff and Danville to qualify for its first state tournament since 2015.
Cameron Lovell added 18 kills and 12 digs for Brooks (28-32), which beat Hokes Bluff, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 and then beat Danville, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21.
Kamron Hood had 23 digs and six aces, and Hannah Beth Myrick added 23 digs. Abby Rainey had 22 assists and 13 digs, and Amanda Vena had nine aces.
Brooks will play either Central or Randolph in the region semifinals at 2 p.m. today at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville and will then have either a region championship or third place game. These games will determine seeding in the state tournament.
Central earns return trip: Bryndall Mitchell had 24 kills and 13 digs as the Wildcats dispatched Lincoln and Randolph to earn a second consecutive trip to the Class 4A state tournament.
Kenzie Shinault added 20 kills for Central (41-25), which recently set a team record for wins. The Wildcats beat Lincoln, 25-17, 25-15, 17-25, 25-17 and then beat Randolph 25-23, 25-6, 25-10.
Laura Lee Keener had 26 digs and six aces and Ann Margaret Keener added 65 assists and 20 digs.
Central will play Brooks at 2 p.m. and then have either a region championship game or third place game.
Lexington returns to state: The Golden Bears qualified for the Class 3A state tournament with 3-0 wins over Holy Family, 25-14, 25-6 and 25-9, and Pleasant Valley, 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23.
Lexington has advanced to the state tournament 22 of the last 24 years.
Lila Beth Turner had 33 kills and five aces and A.G. White had 21 kills and seven blocks for Lexington. Lily Hanback finished 32 assists.
Lexington will play Carbon Hill in the semifinals of the region tournament at 2 p.m. today.
Phillips is bound for state: Phillips earned a pair of wins Thursday, beating Appalachian 25-22, 25-13, 25-18, and then beating Mars Hill 16-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 to earn a spot in the Class 1A state tournament.
The Bears will play Athens Bible in a region semifinal at 12:45 p.m. today.
Other results
• Wilson beat Cleburne County in the first round of the Class 4A regional, 25-11, 25-4, 25-9, but then lost to Fairview in the quarterfinals, 3-1.
• Lauderdale County beat Fultondale in the first round of the Class 3A regional, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20, before falling to Westminster Christian in the quarterfinals, 3-1.
• Mars Hill beat Ragland in the first round of the Class 1A regional, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11, before falling to Phillips in the quarterfinals, 3-1.
• Waterloo beat Talladega County Central in the first round of the Class 1A regional, 25-22, 25-15, 25-3 before falling to Spring Garden, 3-0.
• Belgreen lost to Spring Garden in the first round of the Class 1A regional, 3-1.
Starting today
Muscle Shoals opens Class 6A regional play at 10:15 a.m. today against Shades Valley, and Hatton opens the Class 2A regional with a 10:15 a.m. game against Woodland.
Each team needs two wins to secure a state tournament berth.
