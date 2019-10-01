Lauderdale County traveled to Tharptown and picked up a 3-0 win over the Wildcats in high school volleyball Monday.
Rebekah Childress led the Tigers (15-14) with 6 kills. Alex Ritter added 10 aces and Katelyn Patterson had 10 assists.
Covenant Christian 3, Sheffield 0: The Eagles (13-110) beat Sheffield in straight sets, 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 as Olivia Ragan and Ashlee Gann had 5 kills each. Delaney Johnson finished with 5 aces and Aubree Poag led with 11 assists.
Deshler sweeps Colbert County, Colbert Heights: The Tigers (32-14) allowed only 38 points while winning sweeping Colbert County and Colbert Heights.
Kallie Burden led the Tigers with 13 kills and Autumn Curry added 8. Chloe Siegel finished with 11 digs and added 3 aces, while Keslie Myrick had 10 digs and 3 aces. Kayley Donaldson had 7 digs and 3 aces.
Akilah Crook led with 3 blocks and also had 7 kills.
