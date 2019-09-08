One of the area’s traditional powerhouses had a busy, productive day Saturday.
Lexington won all five of its matches – three in pool play and two in bracket play – at the First Metro tournament in Muscle Shoals. The Bears dropped only one set all day.
Lexington beat Hatton (25-20, 25-21), Phillips (25-21, 12-25, 15-11) and Tharptown (25-10, 25-16) in pool play. In the semifinals, Lexington beat Mars Hill 25-14, 25-17, and in the championship of its division Lexington beat Winston County 25-21, 25-20.
Lily Hanback led the Bears (12-5) with 53 kills and Lila Beth Turner added 38. AG White contributed 34 kills and four blocks, and libero Alexis Tays had 28 digs.
• Muscle Shoals (12-8) went 4-2 on the day, beating Wilson (25-15, 25-18), Shades Valley (25-13, 25-13), Priceville (25-19, 25-23) and Alexandria (16-25, 25-16, 15-7).
The Trojans lost to Alexandria 25-11, 25-22 and lost to Lawrence County in the division championship 25-23, 22-25, 15-9.
Kailey Armstrong had 49 kills and eight aces for Muscle Shoals. Kaylie Wright added 46 kills and eight aces, and Mallie Dover had 34 assists, 25 digs and 11 kills.
• Deshler (13-7) finished tournament play going 2-2 in four games.
The Tigers lost to St. James in two sets, 20-25, 16-25. Deshler defeated East Limestone in a best-of-three format, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12.
Deshler beat Athens, 25-21, 25-13, and lost to Northridge 12-25, 15-25.
Chloe Siegel had five aces, 20 digs and 28 assists. Kayley Donaldson finished with 28 assists, seven kills, two blocks, two aces and 15 digs.
Shamari Thirlkill had 20 kills and two blocks and Keslie Myrick added 28 digs.
• Wilson (16-5) won three matches at the Muscle Shoals First Metro Tournament, making it to the finals in the silver bracket.
The Warriors lost to Muscle Shoals in their first match, 15-25, 18-25. Wilson lost the second match to Alexandria, 16-25, 23-25.
However, the Warriors won their next three matches. Wilson defeated Shades Valley, 25-15, 25-19 and followed it up by beating Florence, 21-12, 25-14 to make it to the semi-finals of the silver bracket.
Wilson defeated Briarwood Christian in the semi-finals with a close first set, 25-23, but took a dominating second set, 25-13. The Wildcats fell to Athens in the finals despite winning the first set 21-25, as they lost the next two, 25-14, 16-14.
Freya Collier led the Wildcats 35 kills and 21 blocks and Morgan Paradise finished with 19 kills and 10 blocks.
Hope Marks had 13 kills, Olivia Nester recorded six kills and three blocks. Makayla Carter had 11 kills, and Sidney Bevis finished in a big way with 81 assists and seven blocks.
Heather Irons recorded 88 digs, Alli Risner had 44 digs, Makayla Carter had 19 digs, Chaney Peters recorded 26 digs and Briley Wooten finished with 13 digs.
--
Corinth Crossroads
Central traveled to the Corinth Crossroads Classic in Corinth, Mississippi, and took two out of three games from the tournament.
The Wildcats (10-11) defeated Lafayette in two straight sets, 25-10, 25-16. In the second match, Central was tied with McNairy (Tenn.) after losing the first set, 11-25, but winning the second, 25-22. McNairy took the third set 15-12 to win.
The Wildcats defeated Kossuth in two sets, 25-18, 25-16.
Kenzie Shinault had 25 kills for the Wildcats. Ann Margaret Keener finished with 71 assists while Laura Lee Keener had 30 digs and four aces.
Haley Cochran record 19 kills and seven aces and Emmy Ann West added 19 digs and seven aces.
• Brooks went 1-2 in Corinth. The Lions beat Hardin County 2-0 and then were swept by New Albany (Miss.) and Caledonia (Miss.).
Jordon Tidwell had 24 kills, 24 digs, 14 assists and 11 blocks over those three matches for Brooks (7-8). Madeline Anderson had 15 kills and Paisley Medley 11.
Hannah Beth Myrick had 11 aces and 20 digs. Kamron Hood added 29 digs, and Brayleigh Leone totaled 28 assists and 18 digs.
--
Late
Russellville drops two matches: Jasper topped Russellville 2-0 and Lawrence County upended the Golden Tigers 3-0.
Lexie Glass finished with 8 kills and Callie Palmer had 6 in the two matches. Briana Ramirez had 13 digs against Lawrence County and Krista Sikes finished with 10 digs.
