Muscle Shoals (24-15) defeated Athens 3-0 to win the Class 6A, Area 15 regular season volleyball title Tuesday night.
With the win, Muscle Shoals earned the right to host the area tournament.
Kaylie Wright led with 17 kills as the Trojans swept the Golden Eagles, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22.
Kailey Armstrong added nine kills and Jessica Godsey had 19 assists.
Lauderdale County beats Rogers, Colbert County: The Tigers beat the Pirates 2-0 with set scores of 25-21, 25-20. Lauderdale County also beat the Indians 2-0 with set scores 25-13, 25-15.
Brilee Barksdale had eight kills and 12 digs, Rebekah Childress had six kills and five aces, Elizabeth Olive had six kills and three blocks and Ryley Stinson had 15 assists.
Deshler tops Florence, Brooks: The Tigers picked up a 2-0 win over the Falcons, 25-12, 25-16. Deshler followed it up with another 2-0 win over the Lions, 25-15, 25-19.
Chloe Siegel had 22 assists, four kills, 17 digs and two blocks. Kayley Donaldson added 16 assists, five kills, 11 blocks and three aces and Kallie Burton had 25 kills and eight digs.
Covenant Christian 3, Hackleburg 0: Sarah James had seven kills for the Eagles (14-10, 2-4) as they swept Hackleburg, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-16.
Ashlee Gann had seven kills, Olivia Ragan had five kills and Aubree Poag had 16 assists.
Cherokee 3, Shoals Christian 1: Jadelyn Trice finished with 18 kills and Cherokee (15-14, 1-2) defeated the Flames, 20-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-12. Kinsley Cole added 11 kills, Destiny Tompkyns had 22 assists and Kaleith Scott ended with 15.
For Shoals Christian, Mackenzie Cole finished with 10 kills, 5 digs and 3 aces. Anne Houston had 4 blocks, 4 kills and 6 digs. Gracie Owens ended with 14 assists.
Phillips beats Belgreen, clinches area title: Phillips (20-14, 6-0) won the Class 1A, Area 14 regular season crown in the 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 20-25, 15-8 match against Belgreen. Alli Temple had 17 kills, 22 assists, and 2 blocks. Gracie Hallman ended with 20 assists while Ally McCollum finished with 13 kills and 3 blocks.
Central 3, Colbert Heights 0: Hayley Cochran had 8 kills with 12 digs and the Wildcats (27-19) defeated Colbert Heights 25-13, 25-12, 25-16. Kinzie Shinault finished with 7 kills and 5 blocks. Ann Margaret Keener had 20 assists and Brylee Canup had 6 aces.
