Cameron Lovell finished with 23 kills and 14 digs and Jordon Tidwell added 27 assists, 21 kills and 12 digs as Brooks volleyball beat Hatton and Wilson in a home tri-match on Tuesday.
The Lions (22-28) won 2-0 over the Hornets (25-22, 25-13) and earned a 2-1 win over the Warriors (18-25, 27-25, 15-13).
Hannah Beth Myrick had five aces, 10 kills and 22 digs for Brooks. Kamron Hood had 17 digs and Abby Rainey had 21 assists.
--
Wilson splits with Hatton, Brooks: The Warriors picked up a 2-1 win over Hatton, 25-21, before losing to the Lions.
Freya Collier had 20 kills and seven blocks, Morgan Paradise had nine kills and three blocks, Sidney Bevis had 41 assists and Heather Irons finished with 30 digs.
--
Phillips wins twice: The Bears defeated Lynn, 25-12, 25-13 and picked up another 2-0 win over Tharptown, 25-21, 25-17.
Jillian Gillum finished with seven digs and two kills, Mary Ashton Hyde had seven digs, four kills and one ace and Alli Temple had nine assists and three kills.
Gracie Hallman had three assists, two digs, three kills and one ace and Ally McCollum finished with one dig, seven kills and three blocks.
--
Lexington 3, Deshler 1: Lila Beth Turner had 24 kills as the Golden Bears (31-12) beat the Tigers, 25-18, 16-25, 25-18 and 15-11.
Lily Hanback finished with 21 kills and A.G. White had 12 kills and 10 blocks.
--
Florence 3, Russellville 1: Peyton Thompson had 12 digs and five aces as the Falcons defeated the Golden Tigers, 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16.
Olivia Marcu finished with eight kills, Peyton Langston had 27 assists, Mallory Bennett had eight and eight kills and Mallory Coker had 10 kills.
--
Cherokee 3, Waterloo 2: Jadelyn Trice had one ace, five digs, 24 kills, two blocks and six digs as the Indians (16-17) topped the Cougars, 25-20, 17-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-12.
Destiny Tompkins finished with three aces, 23 assists and three kills, Kinsley Cole had six aces and seven kills and Alyssa Williams had nine aces and five kills.
--
Covenant Christian earns split: The Eagles (16-13, 2-4) picked up a 2-0 win over Colbert County, 25-20, 25-12 and suffered a 2-0 loss to Rogers, 25-19, 25-18.
Ashlee Gann had 11 kills, Sarah James had eight kills, Olivia Ragan had five kills and Aubree Poag had 20 assists.
