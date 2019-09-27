Haley Cochran had 13 kills and Bryndall Mitchell had 12 kills and three aces as Central volleyball defeated Rogers on Thursday, 3-1, to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, Area 16 tournament.
The Wildcats (23-16, 5-1) beat the Pirates in three of four sets, winning 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16.
Ann Margaret Keener had 40 assists for the Wildcats and Laura Lee Keener had 28 digs.
Gabby Davis finished with 14 kills and two aces for the Pirates. Alice Sosso added nine kills and seven blocks, Callie Danley had six kills and four blocks, Gracie Rogers had six kills and three blocks and Erin Brown finished with 22 assists.
--
Deshler, Wilson each win once: Wilson earned a Class 4A, Area 16 win over Deshler, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16.
Each team also played Danville. Deshler beat Danville, 12-25, 25-22, 17-15. Wilson lost to Danville, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.
For Wilson over two matches, Morgan Paradise had 25 kills and 16 blocks for the Warriors. Freya Collier finished with 23 kills and 15 blocks, Alli Risner had 23 digs, Heather Irons had 80 digs and Hope Marks had seven kills and one block.
Olivia Nester had three kills and five blocks, Sidney Bevis had six blocks, 45 assists, Chaney Peters had 31 digs, Makayla Carter had 14 digs, Alli Risner had 12 digs and Kaitlyn Wilson had seven digs.
For Deshler (26-11, 4-2) over two matches, Kayley Donaldson had 34 assists and 19 digs, and Kallie Burden had 36 kills and four digs.
Akilah Crook made 10 blocks, Chloe McLeary had 19 digs and Chloe Siegel had 29 assists and 20 digs.
--
Brooks 3 West Limestone 1: Jordon Tidwell had 21 kills, 12 assists and 10 digs as Brooks handled West Limestone.
Cameron Lovell had 12 kills and seven digs for the Lions (11-17). Brayleigh Leone had five aces and 11 digs, and Hannah Myrick contributed three aces, five kills and 10 digs.
Kamron Hood had three aces and 12 digs, and Abby Rainey totaled 15 assists and 10 digs.
--
Phillips wins twice: Phillips (13-13) picked up wins over Hackleburg (25-8, 25-13, 25-15) and Meek (25-16, 25-14).
Elizabeth Brewer had 19 digs, Alli Temple had 21 assists, six kills and three blocks and Ally McCollum had five kills and four blocks.
Gracie Hallman added eight assists and five kills, Mary Ashton Hyde had six digs and five kills and Jill Gillum had nine digs.
--
Waterloo wins twice: The Cougars improved to 13-8) with wins over Sheffield (25-16, 25-16) and Tanner (25-16, 25-8).
Kiara Summerhill led Waterloo with 26 kills and five blocks. Jessi Godwin had 27 assists, Hope Crider had 18 digs and nine aces, Alani Simmons had 10 kills and Hanna Crider finished with eight aces.
--
Correction
An earlier roundup incorrectly reported the score of the following game.
Cherokee 2, Shoals Christian 0: Jadelyn Trice had eight kills and Destiny Tompkins five aces and three kills as Cherokee beat Shoals Christian, 25-8, 25-15.
