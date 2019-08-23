Deshler opened the season with a pair of wins Thursday in high school volleyball, downing Cherokee 25-9, 25-11 and then holding off Muscle Shoals 26-24, 24-26, 15-10.
Kallie Burden led the Tigers with 24 kills, while Autumn Curry added 9 kills. Chloe Siegel and Kayley Donaldson each had 18 assists. Keslie Myrick finished with 8 digs and Akilah Crook led with 5 blocks.
Muscle Shoals beat Cherokee 25-12, 25-16.
For Cherokee Jadelyn Trice had 7 kills against Deshler and 5 against Muscle Shoals.
• Central splits: The Wildcats, who made it to the Elite Eight last season, opened with a split on the road, losing to Priceville and topping Elkmont.
Priceville edged Central 25-23, 25-20, before the Wildcats rebounded to beat Elkmont 25-15, 25-13.
Kenzie Shinault led Central with 11 kills and Bryndall Mitchell added 10. Laura Lee Keener was credited with 33 digs and Ann Margaret Keener had 43 assists.
• Brooks opens with two wins: Brooks topped Lauderdale County 2-1 and swept Waterloo in its season-opening matches.
The Lions beat LCHS 25-18, 21-25, 15-8 and then topped Waterloo 25-14, 25-12.
Cameron Lovell led with 22 kills, while adding 5 aces and 18 digs. Jordon Tidwell had 20 kills, 5 aces and 21 assists. Hannah Beth Myrick contributed 14 aces and 15 digs, while Kamron Hood had 14 digs and Abby Rainey added 14 assists.
Lauderdale County topped Waterloo 25-19, 22-25, 15-6 to get a split of its two matches. For Waterloo, Kiara Summerhill had 13 kills and 8 blocks in both matches. Hope Crider had 29 digs and Jessi Godwin had 13 assists.
