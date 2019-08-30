Kallie Burden and Shamari Thirlkill each had 16 kills and Autumn Curry and Akilah Crook each had seven blocks as Deshler volleyball won twice Thursday to improve to 8-2.
The Tigers beat Sheffield (25-7, 25-8) and Covenant Christian (25-15, 25-11).
Kayley Donaldson had 26 assists and Chloe Siegel had 25. Keslie Myrick added eight digs.
--
Covenant Christian earns split: Olivia Ragan had eight kills and 11 digs as Covenant Christian lost to Deshler but beat Sheffield 25-10, 25-22.
Ashlee Gann had five kills and five digs. Aubree Poag had 12 assists and five digs, and Delaney Johnson had five aces for the Eagles (2-1).
--
Rogers stays unbeaten: The Rogers High volleyball team won both its matches in a tri-match Thursday featuring Colbert Heights and host Shoals Christian.
The Pirates (4-0) beat Colbert Heights 25-12, 25-20 and beat Shoals Christian 25-16, 25-11.
Callie Danley had 11 kills and four blocks over those two matches. Gabby Davis had 10 kills and two blocks. Alice Sosso had six kills and four blocks, and Gloria Pounders added six kills. Bradi Beavers and Carmen Adame each contributed four aces.
--
Shoals Christian 2, Colbert Heights 0: In the other game of the tri-match, Shoals Christian beat Colbert Heights 25-22, 25-22.
Shoals Christian’s Mackenzie Cole had 10 kills and five aces across the Flame’s two matches. Anne Houston Rutledge had nine kills and a block, and Gracie Owens totaled 18 assists and three aces for Shoals Christian (1-2).
--
Waterloo 3, Tishomingo County (Miss.) 1: Kiara Summerhill had 17 kills, eight blocks and three aces and Hanna Crider added a whopping 11 aces as Waterloo handled Tishomingo County (Miss.) 25-22, 25-15, 16-25, 25-23.
Jessi Godwin had 16 assists and Savana Caddell recorded 19 digs. Waterloo improved to 5-4.
--
Belgreen 3, Russellville 1: Autumn Bragwell had seven aces as Belgreen beat Russellville 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17.
Belgreen (2-4) also got notably strong games from Emma Dempsey and Ansley Tate.
--
LCHS takes split: Brilee Barksdale had 13 total kills to lead Lauderdale County as the Tigers beat Tharptown (25-13, 25-13) and lost to Wilson.
--
Phillips 3, Marion County 0: Phillips improved to 6-4 with a sweep of Marion County, 25-7, 25-15, 25-12.
--
Late
Deshler 2, Russellville 1: Lexie Glass had six kills, Callie Palmer five and Caroline Sparks four and Chalea Clemmons and Jayna Poss three kills each for Russellville, but the Golden Tigers lost to Deshler 23-25, 25-9, 25-13.
Leah Rushing added eight assists and eight digs. Madalyn Warhurst and Krista Sikes each had five assists.
Alivia Clemmons had seven digs and Sophie Moore and Caroline Sparks each had five.
--
Phillips 2, Russellville 0: Caroline Sparks had five kills and Chalea Clemmons added three, but Russellville lost to Phillips 25-11, 25-22. Leah Rushing had five assists, Krista Sikes three assists and Lexie Glass four blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.