Kailey Armstrong had 16 kills and 13 digs Tuesday as Muscle Shoals volleyball beat West Morgan and Cullman.
The Trojans (26-15) topped West Morgan 14-25, 25-11, 15-10 and beat Cullman 25-15, 19-25, 15-13.
Kaylie Wright had 10 kills and five blocks for the Trojans and Jessica Godsey finished with 19 assists and 11 digs.
Wilson rolls to two wins: Freya Collier had 16 kills and five blocks as Wilson swept Lexington (25-22, 25-18) and Lauderdale County (25-9, 25-14).
Morgan Paradise had nine kills and nine blocks for Wilson (36-13). Sidney Bevis had 31 assists and a block, and Heather Irons had 30 digs.
Lexington splits doubleheader: Lila Beth Turner had 19 kills as Lexington (27-11) earned a 25-22, 25-11 win over Lauderdale County and took a 25-22, 25-18 loss to Wilson.
Lily Hanback finished with 17 kills and 2 blocks. AG White finished with 10 kills and 6 blocks and Sydney Jones ended the day with 7 kills and 7 blocks.
Deshler defeats Lawrence County: Deshler dropped the first set 22-25 but came back with three set wins (25-11, 25-22, 25-23).
Kayley Donaldson finished with 18 assists, 14 digs, and 6 kills for Deshler (25-14) and Chloe Siegel had 16 digs, 13 assists, and 3 aces. Kallie Burden had 18 kills and 10 digs and Keslie Myrick added 17 digs.
Shoals Christian 3, Cherokee 1: Anne Houston Rutledge had seven kills, eight digs and five blocks and the Flame topped the Indians, 25-18, 14-25, 25-11 and 25-21.
Caroline Turner added 15 digs and Mackenzie Cole finished with eight kills and 13 digs.
Phillips wins twice: The Bears (23-16) won all four sets they played Tuesday, sweeping Haleyville (25-13, 25-22) and Hamilton (25-18, 25-13).
Alli Temple had four kills, three digs and 10 assists and Gracie Hallman added four kills, three digs and nine assists against Haleyville.
Against Hamilton, Temple had five kills, four digs, nine assists and an ace, and Mary Ashton Hyde totaled five kills, seven digs and an ace.
