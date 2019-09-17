Muscle Shoals volleyball earned a pair of wins Monday, beating Central (25-16, 25-9) and Florence (24-26, 25-14, 15-7).
Kaylie Wright led the Trojans (16-8) with 22 kills and eight digs, and Kailey Armstrong had 13 kills, 26 digs and four aces. Jessica Godsey totaled 33 assists, 12 digs, five aces and four kills.
Central (12-13) beat Florence 25-21, 25-18. Over the Wildcats’ two matches, Haley Cochran had 12 kills. Ann Margaret Keener had 35 assists, and Laura Lee Keener contributed 17 digs and three aces.
For Florence, Jakayla Anderson had eight kills. Olivia Marcu had five kills and five blocks, and Sydney Deaton added four aces.
--
Lauderdale County 3, West Limestone 0: The Tigers claimed a hard-earned first set on the way to sweeping West Limestone, 34-32, 25-12, 25-9.
Charley McElyea led the Tigers with eight kills and three blocks. Alex Ritter had four kills and eight aces, and Brilee Barksdale added four kills and a block.
--
Cherokee 3, Sheffield 0: Kayleigh Scott and Kaylin Parsons had five aces apiece as Cherokee swept Sheffield, 25-19, 25-21, 25-6.
Jadelyn Trice added three aces and six kills for Cherokee, which improved to 7-8.
--
Belgreen 3, Shoals Christian 0: Mackenzie Cole had seven kills, four digs and three blocks, but it was not enough for Shoals Christian in a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 loss to Belgreen.
Anne Houston Rutledge had four kills and two blocks for the Flame, and Sydney Deaton added four aces.
