Muscle Shoals volleyball went 1-1 on Thursday with a win over Winston County and a loss to Hartselle.
In the first match, the Trojans (18-10) beat the Yellow Jackets, 25-20, 25-22. Muscle Shoals dropped the second match as the Tigers came out on top, 25-18, 25-23.
Kaylie Wright led the way for the Trojans with 23 kills. Kayley Armstrong had 21 digs and 12 kills and Lauryn Richardson finished with 22 assists.
--
James Clemens 3, Florence 2: Peyton Langston had 22 assists and 16 digs but the Falcons lost a close Class 7A match to the Jets, 25-15, 25-16, 18-25, 19-25 and 15-8.
Mallory Barrett had seven assists, 12 digs and six blocks. Olivia Marcu had 11 blocks, 12 kills and five digs. Lucy Allen finished with 16 digs and seven kills, Jakayla Anderson had nine kills and seven digs and Peyton Thompson finished with nine digs.
--
Central 3, Wilson 2: Ann Margaret Keener had 46 assists, 25 digs and five aces to lead the Wildcats (15-13, 3-1) over the rival Warriors in a back-and-forth match to win 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-13 in Class 4A, Area 16 play.
For Central, Kenzie Shinault added 19 kills and 5 blocks, Bryndall Mitchell had 10 kills and 33 digs and Laura Lee Keener had 26 digs.
For Wilson (19-8, 1-3), Freya Collier had team-highs of 18 kills and 11 blocks. Morgan Paradise contributed 15 kills and seven blocks, and Sidney Bevis has 29 assists and six digs.
Makyla Carter had five kills. Heather Irons had 27 digs and Chaney Peters added 17.
--
Deshler wins twice: Kallie Burden had 37 kills, an ace and a block and Kayley Donaldson added 30 assists, 10 digs, five kills and an ace as Deshler earned wins over Rogers and Mars Hill.
The Tigers (19-8, 3-1) beat Class 4A, Area 16 foe Rogers 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13 and then beat Mars Hill in a non-area match 25-13, 25-10.
Chloe Siegel had 38 assists, 10 digs and four aces. Keslie Myrick had 20 digs. Shamari Thirlkill had 19 kills and three blocks.
Autumn Curry had 10 kills, Chloe McLeary eight digs, Avery Linville seven digs and Akilah Crook seven blocks.
--
Rogers takes split: The Pirates beat Mars Hill 25-22, 25-13.
In the Pirates’ two matches, Gabby Davis had 21 kills, two blocks and an ace. Gloria Pounders had 17 kills and an ace, Callie Danley had 11 kills and two blocks and Alice Sosso totaled seven kills and 12 blocks.
--
Lexington cruises twice: Lexington won a Class 3A, Area 16 match over Clements and a non-area match against Mae Jemison, sweeping both opponents.
AG White led the Bears (18-6) with 18 kills. Lila Beth Turner added 13 kills and Lily Hanback 12. Macy Hanback had 30 assists.
--
Waterloo 2, Shoals Christian 1: Mackenzie Cole had 10 kills and two blocks but it wasn’t enough as the Flame (3-8) lost 25-15, 25-16, 25-7.
Gracie Owens added eight assists and Caroline Turner had three aces.
--
Phillips 3, Covenant Christian 0: Ashlee Gann had eight kills and Lillie Burns added six, but Covenant Christian fell short against Phillips, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20.
Aubree Poag added 10 assists for the Eagles (4-5, 1-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.