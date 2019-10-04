Alice Sosso had 21 kills, four aces and five blocks as Rogers volleyball earned a pair of wins Thursday, toppling Brooks (28-26, 14-25, 15-9) and Clements (25-14, 25-20).
Gabby Davis finished with 14 kills, one ace and one block for the Pirates (17-14). Callie Danley had eight kills and four blocks, Erin Brown had 28 assists and two aces and Carmen Adame had 25 assists and two aces.
Brooks (14-23) picked up a 2-0 win over Clements.
Jordon Tidwell had 28 kills, 17 digs and 12 assists for the Lions. Cameron Lovell added 11 kills, Abby Rainey had 28 assists, Paisley Medley had seven kills and Madeline Anderson had seven kills and three blocks.
Amanda Vena had five aces, Hannah Beth Myrick had eight kills and 15 digs, Brayleigh Leone had 12 digs and Kamron Hood had 14 digs.
Wilson splits two matches: Playing a pair of Class 7A schools, the 4A Wilson Warriors lost to Sparkman (25-19, 25-17) and beat Florence (25-12, 25-22).
Against Sparkman, Freya Collier had eight kills and eight blocks. Morgan Paradise had six kills and three blocks, and Sidney Bevis 15 assists, eight digs and four blocks for Wilson (28-12). Chaney Peters had 15 digs, and Heather Irons, Aili Risner and Kaitlyn Wilson each had 13 digs.
Against Florence, Collier had 11 kills and six blocks and Paradise four kills and one block. Makayla Carter added four kills and seven digs and Bevis 19 assists. Irons and Delacey West each had nine digs and Peters had six digs.
Mars Hill 3, Cherokee 0: Lauren Allen had 11 kills as Mars Hill swept Cherokee, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14.
Averee Williamson had five aces and Kylie Thigpen added 31 assists for Mars Hill (14-9). Erika Mitchell had numerous good passes to the setter.
For Cherokee (15-15), Jadelyn Trice had 15 kills, five digs and a block, and Kinsley Cole had three kills.
Waterloo 3, Covenant Christian 1: Kiara Summerhill had 29 kills and six blocks as the Cougars (14-7) beat the Eagles, 13-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-15.
Mollie Wood added 10 kills and six aces, Hope Crider had 22 digs, Savana Caddell had 18 digs and Jessi Godwin finished with 27 assists.
Ashlee Gann had eight kills for the Eagles (14-11, 2-4). Sarah James added five kills and two blocks, Lillie Burns had five kills, Olivia Ragan had four kills and Aubree Poag finished with 14 assists.
Phillips 3, Russellville 1: Alli Temple had 23 assists, 11 kills and eight digs and the Class 1A Bears (20-14) beat the 5A Golden Tigers, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 25-12.
Ally McCollum added 14 kills and four blocks for Phillips.
Late score
Russellville 3, Hamilton 0: Caroline Sparks had eight kills, three aces and five digs as the Golden Tigers beat Hamilton earlier this week, 25-20, 25-22, 25-12.
Lexie Glass had eight kills, four digs and a block, and Caroline Sparks had eight kills, three aces and five digs. Chalea Clemmons had six kills, an ace and five digs, and Alivia Clemmons five kills, two blocks and six digs. Krista Sikes had 13 assists and seven digs. Callie Palmer had four kills and four blocks.
Briana Ramirez had 17 digs, Leah Rushing 12 assists and Sophie Moore nine digs.
