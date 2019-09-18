Waterloo held on in a tight fifth set to edge Cherokee, 21-25, 25-9, 14-25, 25-11, 15-13 in Class 1A volleyball Tuesday.
Kiara Summerhill led the Cougars (7-5, 2-1 area) with 21 kills, six blocks and five aces. Alani Simmons added 11 kills, while Jessi Godwin finished with 32 assists. Hope Crider led with 23 digs, and Savanna Caddell had 18 digs.
Destiny Tompkins had 10 assists, seven digs and two kills for Cherokee (7-9). Jadelyn Trice had 18 kills, three digs and three blocks. Kinsley Cole contributed 13 kills and five blocks.
• Tidwell seizes records: Brooks’ Jordon Tidwell reached 300 career blocks and also 278 career aces — both program records.
The Lions (8-14) lost to Buckhorn (25-14, 25-18) and Muscle Shoals (25-17, 25-16).
Tidwell had 15 kills, seven blocks, 18 digs and seven aces over the two matches.
Hannah Beth Myrick had five aces and 11 digs. Kamron Hood had 12 digs, Brayleigh Leone had 10 digs and Abby Rainey added 15 assists.
• Deshler 3, Wilson 1: The Tigers (7-8, 3-0) won the match by winning the first two sets, 25-19, 25-22, dropping the third, 17-25 and winning the last one, 28-25.
Deshler also defeated Florence, winning both sets, 25-20, 25-11.
Kayley Donaldson led the way with 25 assists, eight kills and nine digs.
Chloe Siegel had 32 assists, Avery Linvillle had 10 digs, Keslie Myrick had 23 digs, Shamari Thirlkill had 11 kills and Autumn Currie had 14 kills and seven blocks.
• Wilson 2, Florence 0: Freya Collier finished with 20 kills and 10 blocks as Wilson beat Florence, 25-17, 25-18.
Morgan Paradise had 16 kills and 11 blocks for the Warriors. Sidney Bevis had 10 kills, 42 assists and eight digs, and Ashlyn Hill had four kills and five blocks. Heather Irons had 38 digs and Kaitlyn Wilson had eight digs.
• Central wins twice: The Wildcats beat Rogers 3-2, taking the first two sets (25-8, 25-16), before losing the next two (22-25, 19-25) and then holding on to win the last, 15-8.
Central also defeated Lexington, 2-1. The Wildcats won the first set, 25-15, lost the second 19-25, and won the last set, 16-14.
Over those two matches, Brylee Canup had 19 kills for Central. Kenzie Shinault had 19 kills, Ann Margaret Keener finished with 67 assists, nine aces and 27 digs and Laura Lee Keener had 33 digs and nine aces.
For Lexington (16-6), Lila Beth Turner and Lily Hanback each had 16 kills and two blocks. AG White added 12 kills and three blocks for the Bears.
• Lauderdale County 3, Colbert Heights 2: The Tigers improved to 2-1 in Class 3A, Area 16 with a come-from-behind win over the Wildcats, 22-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-9.
Alex Ritter had a team-high 13 kills for LCHS. Charley McElyea had nine kills and four blocks. Rebekah Childress had 10 kills and Brilee Barksdale eight. Katelyn Patterson had 17 assists, and Ryley Stinson added 15.
• Shoals Christian 3, Sheffield 0: Mackenzie Cole had eight kills and 14 digs as Shoals Christian handled Sheffield, 25-8, 25-18, 25-19.
Anne Houston Rutledge had five kills and three aces and MeLeah Turner had five digs for Shoals Christian.
• Belgreen 3, Covenant Christian 1: Covenant Christian shook off a tough start to make Belgreen work, but the Eagles fell short in four sets, 25-8, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14.
For Belgreen (10-7, 2-1), Emma Dempsey had 24 kills, while Ansley Tate had 18 kills and 14 assists. Autumn Bragwell chipped in with 21 assists and five aces, and Katie Dempsey had six kills.
Ashlee Gann led the way with 10 kills for Covenant Christian (). Lillie Burns and Sarah James each added four kills. Olivia Ragan had six assists, and Aubree Poag had five.
Monday
• Covenant Christian 3, Colbert County 0: Aubree Poag totaled 12 aces and 10 assists as the Eagles swept Colbert County, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13.
Lillie Burns had six aces and four kills. Ashlee Gann had nine kills and Sarah James added five kills.
