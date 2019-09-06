Wilson High volleyball earned wins Thursday over Priceville and Lexington and improved to 13-2 on the season.
The Warriors - ranked 10th in Class 4A - swept Priceville, 25-17, 25-20 in a best-of-three format. Freya Collier finished with 12 kills and nine blocks for Wilson. Morgan Paradise had three kills and four blocks and Olivia Nester recorded three kills. Priceville is ranked 6th in Class 4A.
Sydney Bevis had 12 assists for the Warriors. Heather Irons had 24 digs, Chaney Peters had 13 and Kaitlyn Wilson added 10.
Wilson rallied to beat Class 3A, No. 3 Lexington in a close match, with the Bears taking the first set 25-21 before the Warriors won the next two, 25-18 and 17-15.
For Wilson, Collier had 12 kills and five blocks, Paradise finished with seven kills and five blocks, Nester recorded three kills and two blocks, Bevis had 20 assists and Irons finished with 32 digs.
Priceville topped Lexington in another competitive match, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Across Lexington’s two matches, Lily Hanback led the Bears with 24 kills and Lila Beth Turner added 18. AG White had 17 kills and six blocks, and Macy Hanback had 42 assists.
--
Mars Hill 3, Shoals Christian 1: Mars Hill earned a four-set win over its crosstown rival Shoals Christian, 25-11, 24-26, 25-19, 25-10.
Erika Mitchell had seven digs to lead Mars Hill (6-4, 2-0 area) defensively. Avery Williamson served for 11 consecutive points, Abbey Steadman had five aces in an 11-point stretch and Lauren Allen had three kills at net and two lead blocks for the Panthers.
For Shoals Christian, Anne Houston Rutledge had eight kills, five digs and two blocks. Mackenzie Cole had 11 digs and six blocks, and Gracie Owens contributed 14 assists.
--
Cherokee 3, Colbert County 0: Jadelyn Trice led the way with 18 kills as Cherokee swept Colbert County.
Kayleigh Scott had 14 assists, two kills and six aces for Cherokee (4-7), and Destiny Tompkins added 13 assists, two kills and two aces. Kinsley Cole had five kills and an ace.
--
Rogers wins two: Rogers High earned wins over Clements (25-13, 25-11) and Lauderdale County (21-25, 25-22, 15-8) to improve to 10-1.
Across the two matches, Gabby Davis had 11 kills and two blocks for the Pirates. Callie Danley had nine kills and nine blocks, Alice Sosso had six kills and four blocks, and Bradi Beavers had six aces.
For LCHS, Charley McElyea had five kills and five blocks. Alex Ritter had four kills and four aces, Brilee Barksdale three kills and a block, Katelyn Patterson 21 assists and Ryley Stinson 14 assists.
Lauderdale County earned an area win against Clements (23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15).
In the Clements match, McElyea had 13 kills and four blocks for LCHS. Ritter had nine kills and eight aces, Barksdale had eight kills, Katelyn Patterson had 17 assists and Stinson 12 assists.
--
Phillips 3, Covenant Christian 0: Ally Temple led the Class 1A, No. 9 Bears (5-4) with 12 kills, 12 assists, five digs, three aces and two blocks in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-16 sweep over Covenant Christian.
Ally McCollum added nine kills and three blocks.
