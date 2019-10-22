Wilson High School successfully defended its Class 4A, Area 16 championship Monday, knocking off host Central for the title in a fittingly competitive match, 21-25, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24, 18-16.
As the top two teams in the area tournament, Wilson (40-15) and Central (39-25) advanced to this week’s Class 4A North Super Regional in Huntsville.
In the semifinals, Wilson saved its season and handed Deshler a heartbreaking loss by rallying out of a 2-0 deficit to win the final three sets, 16-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20, 15-6.
“I think that they just came together,” Wilson coach Courtney Michael said of her team. “They didn’t want their season to end. I knew deep down in my heart that they would find a way to try to win if they wanted to.”
Wilson’s Freya Collier had 52 kills and 13 blocks over the two matches. Morgan Paradise added 30 kills and nine blocks. Makayla Carter had 13 kills and 20 digs, and Sidney Bevis had 11 kills, two blocks, 83 assists and 10 digs.
Hope Marks had seven kills for the Warriors. Heather Irons had 60 digs, Chaney Peters 25 and Kaitlyn Wilson 19. Wilson opens the North Super Regional at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It takes our entire team, so I would say our teamwork is what has gotten us to where we are,” Michael said. “We don’t just have one particular player that is always a go-to player.”
Deshler’s Chloe Siegel had 20 assists, 19 digs and five aces. Kaley Donaldson had 21 assists and Kallie Burden had 20 kills for the Tigers.
In the other area semifinal, Central defeated Rogers 25-15, 25-23, 27-25, clinching a spot in the North Super Regional and ending Rogers’ season.
Over two matches for Central, Kenzie Shinault had 32 kills and five blocks and Haley Cochran added 26 kills. Bryndall Mitchell had 20 kills and 40 digs, Laura Lee Keener had 60 digs and three aces and Ann Margaret Keener had 87 assists and five aces.
For Rogers (22-20), Alice Sosso finished with 10 kills, three blocks and one ace and Gabby Davis had nine kills. Callie Danley finished the game with six kills and five blocks for the Pirates.
--
Class 4A, Area 15
Brooks wins twice for title: Brooks volleyball won the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament, beating West Limestone 3-1 and Elkmont 3-1.
The Lions will open the North Super Regional at 2 p.m. Thursday against Hokes Bluff.
Brooks beat Elkmont for the championship 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18.
Cameron Lovell had 23 kills, 14 aces and 31 digs across two matches for the Lions. Jordon Tidwell contributed 33 kills, 34 digs, 35 assists and seven blocks.
Madeline Anderson added 12 kills for Brooks. Hannah Beth Myrick had 25 digs, Kamron Hood totaled 22 digs and Abby Rainey had 35 assists.
--
Class 3A, Area 16
Lexington sweeps way to title: Lexington defeated Colbert Heights 25-8, 25-9, 25-11 in the area semifinals and then beat Lauderdale County 25-18, 25-10, 25-10 in the area championship.
Lexington (39-12) and Lauderdale County advanced to the North Super Regionals, and Colbert Heights’ season ended.
Over those two games, Lila Beth Turner finished with 32 kills and A.G. White had 21 kills and five blocks. Lily Hanback added 29 kills and Macy Hanback had 50 assists.
Lauderdale County advanced to this week’s North Super Regional because it beat Clements in the area semifinals, 22-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
In the win over Clements, Charley McElyea had 15 kills and five blocks and Alex Ritter added 15 kills. Rebekah Childress had 12 kills, Brilee Barksdale 45 digs and Ryley Stinson 25 assists.
In the Tigers’ area title game loss to Lexington, Childress had 10 kills, Ritter six kills and Barksdale 21 digs.
--
Class 1A, Area 16
Waterloo wins area title: After beating Cherokee 3-0, the Cougars needed five sets to down Mars Hill for the area championship.
Waterloo (17-14) advances to the North Super Regional on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Mars Hill will also play in the North Super Regional.
The Cougars beat Cherokee 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 before rallying past Mars Hill, which won the regular season title, 18-25, 24-26, 25-11, 29-27, 15-8.
Kiara Summerhill had 47 kills and 12 blocks in the wins. Jessi Godwin had 54 assists, while Savana Caddell had 48 digs. Hope Crider had 44 digs and Mollie Wood had 18 kills and 11 assists.
--
Class 1A, Area 14
Phillips earns area championship: Phillips and Belgreen advanced to the Class 1A North Super Regional with area semifinal wins over Hackleburg and Covenant Christian, respectively.
Phillips (28-16) beat Belgreen for the area title, dropping the first set 25-21 before storming back to win three in a row, 25-12, 25-20, 25-18.
Phillips earned its spot in the final by eliminating Hackleburg, 25-4, 25-18, 25-19.
For the Bears, Alli Temple had 17 kills, 14 assists and 11 digs and Gracie Hallman had 26 assists, 10 kills and digs. Jill Gillum had 22 digs and two kills for Phillips.
Belgreen beat Covenant Christian in the other area semifinal, 25-13, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16.
Ashlee Gann had eight kills to lead Covenant Christian (16-14) in its final game of the season. Sarah James and Olivia Ragan each had five kills, and Aubree Poag had 16 assists for the Eagles.
