The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record, total poll points and position in last year’s final poll (*—team played in a different classification last season):
CLASS 7A
2019 champion: Thompson
|Team (first-place)
|2019 W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Thompson (23)
|12-1
|285
|3
|2. Central-Phenix City (1)
|12-2
|203
|2
|3. Hewitt-Trussville
|6-4
|186
|—
|4. Hoover
|10-3
|178
|5
|5. Auburn
|9-4
|144
|10
|6. Fairhope
|6-5
|106
|—
|7. James Clemens
|9-3
|59
|4
|8. Dothan*
|8-3
|55
|—
|9. Theodore
|8-3
|41
|9
|10. Prattville
|9-3
|27
|—
Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4) 23, Daphne* (5-5) 20, Spain Park (4-6) 18, Sparkman (8-3) 8, Florence (7-5) 6, Oak Mountain (4-6) 4, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 3, Enterprise (5-6) 2.
CLASS 6A
2019 champion: Oxford
|Team (first-place)
|2019 W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Oxford (18)
|14-1
|267
|4
|2. Mountain Brook* (5)
|8-3
|222
|—
|3. Pinson Valley
|10-3
|160
|3
|4. Blount
|8-3
|151
|8
|5. McGill-Toolen* (1)
|11-1
|146
|—
|6. Opelika
|11-2
|141
|5
|7. Eufaula
|9-3
|54
|—
|8. Clay-Chalkville
|10-3
|47
|9
|9. Spanish Fort
|9-5
|38
|—
|10. Gardendale
|8-4
|37
|10
Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1) 33, Lee-Montgomery* (7-3) 22, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 19, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 15, Briarwood* (12-2) 8, Park Crossing (5-8) 8.
CLASS 5A
2019 champion: Central-Clay Co.
|Team (first-place)
|2019 W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Central-Clay Co. (12)
|13-2
|244
|4
|2. Pleasant Grove (8)
|13-2
|238
|3
|3. St. Paul's* (3)
|8-4
|199
|—
|4. Ramsay
|10-3
|177
|7
|5. UMS-Wright* (1)
|14-0
|126
|—
|6. Guntersville
|8-3
|81
|—
|7. Andalusia*
|10-4
|76
|—
|8. Faith-Mobile
|11-1
|75
|8
|9 (tie). Alexandria
|8-3
|45
|—
|9 (tie). Fairview*
|9-3
|45
|—
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4) 23, Center Point (9-4) 16, Fairfield (3-7) 7, Pike Road* (11-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (3-6) 4, Demopolis (7-4) 4, Sylacauga (8-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
2019 champion: UMS-Wright
|Team (first-place)
|2019 W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. American Chr. (8)
|11-2
|206
|3
|2. Bibb Co.* (9)
|12-1
|205
|—
|3. Vigor* (4)
|4-7
|188
|—
|4. Etowah*
|9-2
|153
|—
|5. Jacksonville (3)
|12-3
|119
|5
|6. Deshler
|9-4
|116
|8
|7. Gordo*
|12-1
|73
|—
|8. Madison Co.*
|10-3
|66
|—
|9. Madison Aca.*
|5-6
|65
|—
|10. Anniston
|9-5
|61
|—
Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4) 50, Good Hope (8-3) 28, Geneva* (8-3) 20, Cherokee Co. (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4) 6, Mobile Chr.* (9-5) 4, St. James* (10-2) 2.
CLASS 3A
2019 champion: Piedmont
|Team (first-place)
|2019 W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Piedmont (24)
|14-1
|288
|5
|2. Fyffe*
|15-0
|215
|—
|3. Hillcrest-Evergreen*
|7-5
|173
|—
|4. Catholic-Montgomery*
|12-1
|163
|—
|5. T.R. Miller
|9-5
|136
|—
|6. Providence Chr.
|10-2
|130
|8
|7. Pike Co.
|10-1
|66
|2
|8. Walter Wellborn
|12-2
|53
|6
|9. Reeltown*
|13-2
|50
|—
|10. Flomaton
|11-2
|42
|4
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1) 31, Opp (4-7) 14, New Brockton* (5-6) 4, Collinsville* (12-2) 2, Excel (3-7) 1.
CLASS 2A
2019 champion: Fyffe
|Team (first-place)
|2019 W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Leroy (18)
|11-3
|269
|8
|2. Lanett* (4)
|14-0
|217
|—
|3. Mars Hill Bible*
|14-1
|176
|—
|4. Randolph Co.* (2)
|11-2
|169
|—
|5. Red Bay
|12-1
|141
|4
|6. Ariton
|10-3
|103
|—
|7. G.W. Long
|10-3
|86
|—
|8. Luverne
|11-1
|53
|5
|9. Addison
|8-3
|39
|9
|10. Spring Garden*
|11-2
|39
|—
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co.* (2-8) 33, Elba* (8-4) 15, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 14, Falkville* (7-5) 5, Westbrook Chr. (8-4) 5, Highland Home (3-7) 3, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
2019 champion: Lanett
|Team (first-place)
|2019 W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Brantley (16)
|11-2
|261
|7
|2. Sweet Water (7)
|11-2
|227
|4
|3. Pickens Co.
|11-3
|182
|—
|4. Maplesville (1)
|9-3
|175
|9
|5. Linden
|6-5
|128
|—
|6. Decatur Heritage
|12-1
|123
|6
|7. Cedar Bluff*
|7-4
|110
|—
|8. Notasulga
|6-5
|79
|—
|9. Southern Choctaw#*
|4-6
|30
|—
|10. Marengo
|6-5
|21
|—
Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6) 20, South Lamar (10-2) 10, Donoho (9-2) 2.
#—Southern Choctaw, after the preseason vote was compiled, announced that it would not play this season, according to the Clarke County Democrat.
AISA
2019 champions: Bessemer Aca. (AAA), Autauga Aca. (AA), Southern Aca. (A)
|Team (first-place)
|2019 W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Autauga Aca. (18)
|9-2
|264
|1
|2. Bessemer Aca. (3)
|11-3
|221
|3
|3. Glenwood (2)
|9-4
|166
|10
|4. Chambers Aca.
|11-2
|124
|5
|5. Pike Liberal Arts
|3-8
|120
|—
|6. Escambia Aca.
|9-4
|117
|—
|7. Tuscaloosa Aca.
|8-4
|109
|7
|8. Monroe Aca. (1)
|9-3
|100
|6
|9. Edgewood
|9-3
|83
|9
|10. Jackson Aca.
|3-7
|32
|—
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-1) 16, Lee-Scott (5-6) 8, Sparta (2-7) 8.
