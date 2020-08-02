Red Bay football 2 (copy)
Red Bay, with quarterback Jalen Vinson back for his senior year, is fifth in Class 2A, the Tigers' highest preseason ranking since 2008.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record, total poll points and position in last year’s final poll (*—team played in a different classification last season):

CLASS 7A

2019 champion: Thompson

Team (first-place)2019 W-LPtsPvs
1. Thompson (23)12-12853
2. Central-Phenix City (1)12-22032
3. Hewitt-Trussville6-4186
4. Hoover10-31785
5. Auburn9-414410
6. Fairhope6-5106
7. James Clemens9-3594
8. Dothan*8-355
9. Theodore8-3419
10. Prattville9-327

Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4) 23, Daphne* (5-5) 20, Spain Park (4-6) 18, Sparkman (8-3) 8, Florence (7-5) 6, Oak Mountain (4-6) 4, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 3, Enterprise (5-6) 2.

CLASS 6A

2019 champion: Oxford

Team (first-place)2019 W-LPtsPvs
1. Oxford (18)14-12674
2. Mountain Brook* (5)8-3222
3. Pinson Valley10-31603
4. Blount8-31518
5. McGill-Toolen* (1)11-1146
6. Opelika11-21415
7. Eufaula9-354
8. Clay-Chalkville10-3479
9. Spanish Fort9-538
10. Gardendale8-43710

Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1) 33, Lee-Montgomery* (7-3) 22, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 19, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 15, Briarwood* (12-2) 8, Park Crossing (5-8) 8.

CLASS 5A

2019 champion: Central-Clay Co.

Team (first-place)2019 W-LPtsPvs
1. Central-Clay Co. (12)13-22444
2. Pleasant Grove (8)13-22383
3. St. Paul's* (3)8-4199
4. Ramsay10-31777
5. UMS-Wright* (1)14-0126
6. Guntersville8-381
7. Andalusia*10-476
8. Faith-Mobile11-1758
9 (tie). Alexandria8-345
9 (tie). Fairview*9-345

Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4) 23, Center Point (9-4) 16, Fairfield (3-7) 7, Pike Road* (11-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (3-6) 4, Demopolis (7-4) 4, Sylacauga (8-3) 1.

CLASS 4A

2019 champion: UMS-Wright

Team (first-place)2019 W-LPtsPvs
1. American Chr. (8)11-22063
2. Bibb Co.* (9)12-1205
3. Vigor* (4)4-7188
4. Etowah*9-2153
5. Jacksonville (3)12-31195
6. Deshler9-41168
7. Gordo*12-173
8. Madison Co.*10-366
9. Madison Aca.*5-665
10. Anniston9-561

Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4) 50, Good Hope (8-3) 28, Geneva* (8-3) 20, Cherokee Co. (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4) 6, Mobile Chr.* (9-5) 4, St. James* (10-2) 2.

CLASS 3A

2019 champion: Piedmont

Team (first-place)2019 W-LPtsPvs
1. Piedmont (24)14-12885
2. Fyffe*15-0215
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen*7-5173
4. Catholic-Montgomery*12-1163
5. T.R. Miller9-5136
6. Providence Chr.10-21308
7. Pike Co.10-1662
8. Walter Wellborn12-2536
9. Reeltown*13-250
10. Flomaton11-2424

Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1) 31, Opp (4-7) 14, New Brockton* (5-6) 4, Collinsville* (12-2) 2, Excel (3-7) 1.

CLASS 2A

2019 champion: Fyffe

Team (first-place)2019 W-LPtsPvs
1. Leroy (18)11-32698
2. Lanett* (4)14-0217
3. Mars Hill Bible*14-1176
4. Randolph Co.* (2)11-2169
5. Red Bay12-11414
6. Ariton10-3103
7. G.W. Long10-386
8. Luverne11-1535
9. Addison8-3399
10. Spring Garden*11-239

Others receiving votes: Clarke Co.* (2-8) 33, Elba* (8-4) 15, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 14, Falkville* (7-5) 5, Westbrook Chr. (8-4) 5, Highland Home (3-7) 3, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 1.

CLASS 1A

2019 champion: Lanett

Team (first-place)2019 W-LPtsPvs
1. Brantley (16)11-22617
2. Sweet Water (7)11-22274
3. Pickens Co.11-3182
4. Maplesville (1)9-31759
5. Linden6-5128
6. Decatur Heritage12-11236
7. Cedar Bluff*7-4110
8. Notasulga6-579
9. Southern Choctaw#*4-630
10. Marengo6-521

Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6) 20, South Lamar (10-2) 10, Donoho (9-2) 2.

#—Southern Choctaw, after the preseason vote was compiled, announced that it would not play this season, according to the Clarke County Democrat.

AISA

2019 champions: Bessemer Aca. (AAA), Autauga Aca. (AA), Southern Aca. (A)

Team (first-place)2019 W-LPtsPvs
1. Autauga Aca. (18)9-22641
2. Bessemer Aca. (3)11-32213
3. Glenwood (2)9-416610
4. Chambers Aca.11-21245
5. Pike Liberal Arts3-8120
6. Escambia Aca.9-4117
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.8-41097
8. Monroe Aca. (1)9-31006
9. Edgewood9-3839
10. Jackson Aca.3-732

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-1) 16, Lee-Scott (5-6) 8, Sparta (2-7) 8.

