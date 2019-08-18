After a difficult 2018 season, Tharptown is ready to compete in Class 2A, Region 7 in 2019.
Tharptown went 2-7 with no wins in region play last season after moving from 1A to 2A. Tharptown has one of the smaller enrollments in the class.
Tharptown head coach Kevin Lacey said his team should be more prepared after a full season in 2A.
“You could see it in the guys’ eyes when the schedule came out last season. We were shell shocked,” Lacey said. “They know what to expect and that should give us more of a chance to be successful.”
Offense
Tharptown will again run its flex bone offense featuring one fullback, two wings, a tight end and a split end.
The quarterback position is still a work in progress with Yovani Gomez leading the pack for the starting job. Lacey said that there are a couple of challengers for the job he will watch, and the competition was not settled as fall camp began.
Ruben Alfaro will be the senior leader on offense as the starting running back and the focal point of the offense for the Wildcats. Colton Simmons “has looked really good,” Lacey said, and Chase O’Connor is in the mix, too.
“We’re going to be run-heavy,” Lacey said.
Blake Daily will also run the ball for the Tharptown and could be the number two running back for the season.
The wide receiver position still is up in the air for Tharptown with a couple of freshmen getting a shot to step up. Hunter White will be a receiver to watch as a junior.
Travis Staten will anchor the offensive line as the Wildcats’ center. Gunner Lane and Gabe Compton will play guard, and Tyler Amos and Eric Espinosa will start at the tackle spots.
Defense
Tharptown allowed 47 points per game last season, and four opponents scored at least 60, so this is an area in which Tharptown needs major improvement.
Tharptown uses multiple formations, varying between a three- and four-man front.
Staten will also be asked to play on the defensive line. Lacey said Staten is one player he will not have to worry about as he never comes off the field.
“In a small program we have guys that go both ways,” Lacey said. “You almost forget he’s out there because he is never on the sideline with me.”
Lacey said the Wildcats will have to lean on Staten on both sides of the ball to be successful. Amos will also have an important role at defensive end.
Lane will also return as a primary defensive tackle. Lacey said he is still looking for multiple players to fill the open spots on the line.
Alfaro, Daily and Compton are returning to reprise their roles as the starting linebackers. O’Connor could see significant playing time at linebacker, too.
Gomez and Josh Riley will lead the secondary group for the Wildcats.
The rest
Lacey said there is a solid group of players coming up in the Tharptown football program.
“I’ve got a good core of 10th graders,” Lacey said. “The core group is excited. It’s roughly six guys that have been successful in junior high and have been with me since the seventh grade.”
• Tharptown will take on a grueling schedule with tough region games. Addison, Colbert County, Red Bay, Sheffield and a few others make the schedule difficult.
Still, the 2019 Tharptown Wildcats want to become the first team in school history to make the playoffs.
“My expectations are to work hard all season and use every game as motivation for the next (game),” Alfaro said. “I want all my teammates to do the same. If someone messes up, don’t put their head down and go harder the next (play) and make up for it.”
• Tharptown opens its season Friday, Aug. 23 at Shoals Christian.
