Second-year coach Kevin Barnwell has probably seen numerous things that indicate the differences between this year and last year, when he was the newly hired Phil Campbell football coach.
It took him a while to get to know the kids. It took them a while to know him and the other coaches. It took a while to make sure everyone knew the terminology.
But he saw progress during a spring scrimmage day at Jacksonville State in this offseason when he let the kids call their own plays and it worked.
“You know, the kids know what we’re doing now,” Barnwell said. “That’s the fun part of it all.”
Barnwell acknowledges the senior class has not been replaced by a similar number of newcomers, and though he’d like to have 40 players he might have to lean on 25 to 30.
But Barnwell remains encouraged because he, assistant coaches and the returning players have spent a full year with each other. Strategy, terminology and expectations are clear.
“I’ve not had to coach effort, not one time, in the workouts. Not one time,” Barnwell said this summer. "That’s totally opposite from last year. When I showed up for media days last year I couldn’t talk. I was hoarse because I constantly (made corrections). I’m not having to do that now. I’ve got guys who are pushing themselves, and so that’s the difference in it.”
Offense
One player Barnwell didn’t have to learn last year was the team’s quarterback — his son, Luke — who came over from Russellville when Kevin got the Phil Campbell job.
Though Ridge Raper could see some time at quarterback, the junior Barnwell is the primary option.
“Our plan is to try to stretch the field vertically if possible,” Kevin Barnwell said. “ … He’s getting more accurate. The biggest key for us as a team — we’ve got to be able to give him time. And if we give him time I feel like that we can throw the ball.”
Phil Campbell averaged only 19.9 points per game last year. Nearly half the season total came in two games: a 47-2 win over Vina and 52-45 loss to Lauderdale County.
Protecting the quarterback was a problem for Phil Campbell last year, but there’s reason to believe that group might do a better job in 2019.
Senior Kaleb Solis and junior Johnson Leeth are two of the team’s best, and juniors Eli Smith and Isaiah Oliver have worked hard to improve. Sophomore Joseph Moreno and junior Kendrick Baker can be effective, too.
“This sounds a lot better than last year,” Barnwell said as he listed their names. “We were (almost) all ninth and 10th graders.”
Juniors Trey Leindecker and Austen Baker can help at both receiver and running back, and Blain Goodson will get carries as well. Raper is a good receiver, and sophomore John Randall Herring is a matchup problem standing around 6-foot-2.
Defense
Barnwell said the defense needs to prove it can play with the physical strength and assertiveness required to stop teams.
“Teams like Lauderdale County, they just lined up and ran it down our throats last year. We’ve got to be able to stop that from happening,” Barnwell said. “Not just them. Other teams did it, too. Red Bay did it to us. That was one of the problems that we had last year, stopping the run.”
Solis did not play on the defensive line last year but is “very instinctive” and Barnwell feels he’s needed there as another senior to go with Imer Ordonez and quiet but reliable Eli Jackson. Oliver, Leeth and Jeremiah Malone should also get playing time on the line.
Boone Swinney impressed at linebacker last year as a freshman and Raper will join him there. Austin Douthit might play there as a sophomore, too.
Goodson and Ben Williams, who can help at receiver, will be cornerbacks. Austen Baker and Brandon Baker are set to play safety, and while Barnwell said he’d prefer to keep Austen Baker there he’s not afraid to move him to linebacker if needed because he has the right mentality for the spot.
The 275 points Phil Campbell allowed last year was the team’s best mark since 2010.
The rest
• Barnwell and Raper can both punt. Raper might do some placekicking. Abraham Gonzalez is set to handle the rest of the kicking.
• Phil Campbell last won a playoff game in 2000 and last played in one in 2015.
“Making it to and probably through the first round of the playoffs would be huge for this group,” senior defensive end Eli Jackson said. “Definitely get the town’s vision turned around toward what we’re trying to see.
“That’s definitely a major goal,” cornerback Ben Williams said. “I remember one year, it was maybe four years back, we made it to the playoffs and the town was going crazy about it. It really gets everybody excited when we do.”
