At most schools, replacing eight starters on both sides of the ball might be reason to panic.
Rogers coach Jerry Fulks, however, has developed a next-man-up mentality at his program, and the Pirates are confident they can compete for another region championship.
“We have the same expectations as in the past,” said Fulks, a former assistant who enters his second season as head coach at Rogers. “We have a plug-and-play system in place that we use. We may have some new players on varsity but these guys have been doing the same thing for several years now. Some of them even ran these plays in Pee Wee.”
Offense
Jake Wallace is one of the players that has been around the program for a long time. The senior, however, will be playing a new position under center.
“We will be breaking in a new quarterback,” Fulks said. “Jake was a backup quarterback for us last year and played every down on defense. He will continue to play both ways and we will look to him for leadership on the team.”
One player not worried about the transition at all is wingback Hayden Clemmons. The senior has played on teams with Wallace since they were little and believes the Pirates will not miss a beat on offense.
“We have a new quarterback, but nothing much has really changed,” Clemmons said. “Jake has been around the program with us for a long time. He knows what to do and we know what he is capable of doing.”
The same offensive system will be in place when the Pirates take the field in 2019. Rogers has run a Wing-T for several years and Wallace and Fulks are comfortable with it.
“Everything is based on personnel,” Fulks said. “The Wing-T is our base offense, but we can do some different things out of that set.”
One of the reasons Fulks has confidence in the offense is the fact that all three of the returning starters on offense can be found of the line. The unit helped the Pirates average nearly 34 points per game last season and is anchored by center Zac Scott.
“We try to communicate up and down the line and make sure everyone knows their assignment on each play,” said Scott, who will be joined up front by fellow senior Brayden Rogers and a trio of juniors - Dylan Taylor, Jesse Wallace and Jake Mitchell. “I’ve played football my whole life. Now, it’s my senior year and I just want to do the best I can for my team.”
Defense
Rogers will continue to run a 3-4 most of the time on defense. The Pirates will be tasked with rebuilding a unit that surrendered just 18 points per game in 2018 and shut out three opponents.
Fulks said getting bigger and stronger is the first step to continued defensive success.
“It all starts in the weight room,” he said. “Everyone still comes in over the summer and works hard because they know that is what they are supposed to do. As a team, I think we have gotten stronger during the offseason.”
Fulks also said the linebackers will be important this year while the young secondary learns the ropes.
“Kody Buttrum will need to have a big year for us at inside linebacker,” Fulks said. “Hayden (Clemmons) has done a good job at outside linebacker. Logan Evans is also a smaller, quicker guy playing for us inside. Tyler Peden played outside linebacker for us at times before we moved him back to safety. The secondary is where we lost the most players from last year, so we are trying to build some depth on the back end.”
Although Rogers will have only one returning defensive back, Buttrum thinks the team plays together well.
“I’m confident the defense will be good this year,” Buttrum said. “We’ve played with each other for a long time now. We all played together from little league through varsity, so we all have good chemistry.”
The rest
• Rogers went 7-4 in Fulks’ first season and qualified for the playoffs for the third straight year. Two of its three region losses, however, were by a combined 11 points.
Scott said that winning close games will come with more experience. He added that being a part of a winning program teaches players how to win.
• The Pirates went 23-2 in 2016 and 2017 while its junior high programs played for the county championship for three consecutive seasons.
“Rogers has had a lot of success in the past, but we are not competing against those teams,” Scott said. “We have our own standard and we just try to play our best and go out on the field and just be us.”
