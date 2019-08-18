The more things change, the more they stay the same around Wayne County’s football program.
A longtime coach leaves, a longtime assistant that was also the program’s head coach earlier in his career ascends to take over the program once again.
It’s that type of continuity often seen at small schools that has helped the Wildcats retain their status as one of Tennessee’s tradition Class A powers.
When Rick Rice stepped down earlier this year, veteran assistant Cary Crews was there to take over. Rice and Crews’ friendship dates back to the early 1990s at Wayne County, and even with the departure of Rice, don’t expect much to change with the Wildcats. With only two losing seasons since 1992, they still should be a threat to win the region and make some kind of a playoff run.
“The biggest difference is that I am not as young as I was the last time I was the head coach,” Crews, who has been at Wayne County since 1992, joked. “I think that continuity has been a big thing for us. I’ve watched the sun come up in this field house a lot of days trying to figure out a way for us to get better.”
“I’s been different, but it has basically been the same,” senior Josh Nutt said. “We’re used to coach Crews and he knows a lot.”
“It was a little bit of a shock when Coach Rice left because he had been here for so long, but we knew we still had Coach Crews here,” Travis Paterson said. “We expected him to stay, so we knew everything would be OK.”
Nutt doesn’t expect there to be any drop-off with Rice, who guided the Wildcats to the 2011 Class A state title, gone.
“We’re still going to be successful,” he said. “We’re working just as hard or harder in the weight room and on the field as when Coach Rice was here.”
Offense
Wayne County’s offense will have a third starting quarterback in three years as Crews’ son, Cade, is likely to be the starter.
“There’s no pressure, especially since he is the coach’s son,” Crews joked. “He hasn’t played any meaningful snaps, but he is a smart kid and should be able to get us lined up and knows where the ball should go. He won’t try to do too much.”
Wayne County has been adept at spreading the wealth among its running backs, and this season should be no different as three players return who had at least 38 carries in 2018.
JoJo Swinea is the top returning running back and is coming off a 577-yard season. Paterson displayed breakaway speed last season while averaging 6.5 yards per carry on 38 carries. Hunter Staggs averaged 7.0 yards on a similar number of carries.
Versatile junior Clay Baugus will find a place in the lineup on both sides of the ball.
“He’s tough as nails and is a gifted athlete,” Crews said. “He’ll play multiple positions on offense.”
The offensive line will be manned by a combination of Nutt, Christian Teeftaller, Aaron Stooksberry, Gavin Thompson, Damian Dickey, Andrew Blackburn, Luke Sesler and center Blayne Love.
The top four receivers are gone, so Crews will be looking for players to step into those roles.
“We have some good parts and pieces,” Crews said. “But potential is a scary word – it can get you fired.”
Defense
The Wildcats were a mixed bag defensively in 2018 in compiling a 7-5 record. Five times they gave up 16 points or less, but in four games they allowed 38 points or more. Improvement is a must if the team expects to challenge for the district title.
Many of the players will have to play both ways, including some of their main offensive performers.
Swinea could see action at defensive tackle, while Staggs will play inside linebacker. Sesler, Carson VanFleet and Julian Birchett will be in the lineup somewhere.
Paterson and Baugus bring experience to the secondary.
“We’ve only got four or five kids who played meaningful snaps last year,” Crews pointed out. “We’re going to try to get the best kids out there.”
The rest
Crews is facing a tough task of replacing 21 seniors from the 2018 team. It was an unusually large senior class for a small school.
“There were a lot of really good football players in that group,” he said. “They weren’t guys just taking up space on the roster, but a lot of guys who did a lot of the playing.”
With a proven record of success, Crews said he doesn’t expect opponents to think Wayne County will be down just because of a coaching change.
“Anytime you have a change at the top of your program, you might lose a little of the mystique of the way people view you,” he said. “Through the years we have generally gotten most people’s best game. I always felt like Wayne County was circled on everybody’s schedule. We’ve been really fortunate to be one of the teams at the top of the hill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.