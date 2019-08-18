The 2018 season brought about an entirely new slate of challenges for the Hamilton High School football program.
In its first year competing in Class 5A Region 7, the Aggies narrowly missed postseason play after finishing 4-6. But with the 2019 season drawing near, head coach Rodney Stidham and his team are looking to press the restart button.
“At the end of the year, we began to play well and I hope we build on that momentum as we head into this season,” Stidham said. “We barely missed the playoffs last year, so I’d say our main goal is to get back into the postseason.”
Offense
Jathan Jackson will return to be the starting Aggies’ signal caller after transitioning from running back last season. But Jackson is not new to the quarterback position as the 6-foot, 209-pound senior assumed the role back in 2017.
The Aggies also return two starting running backs in Gabe Anglin and Robert Johnson. But Stidham said he believes the team’s greatest strength lies within the offensive line. Stidham also said Chris Norris, Kaiden Cooper, Elijah Johnson and Brennon Ballard will be the heart of the Aggies’ front line.
Christian Loving moves from tackle to tight end for the Aggies and will be an asset to Hamilton’s receiving corps. Loving said he feels more prepared to take on the new challenge as his speed and quickness were the biggest improvements for him this offseason.
“The early morning workouts and practices help put me and the rest of the guys in the mentality to win,” Loving said. “Our coaches have worked diligently to get us in shape all offseason, so now we just have to show off that hard work on the field.”
Defense
Stidham expects to see vast improvement from a defense that allowed 32.9 points per game a year ago, a number that included a shutout and an 8-point effort in a win over Haleyville.
Stidham will mix five returning starters with six new ones.
Jaiden Loving and Christian Loving will line up at defensive ends, while Ben Alexander, Chris Norris, Dakota Cantrell and Kaiden Cooper will rotate in at defensive tackle.
Tayten Lann will play one inside linebacker with the other still up for grabs.
On the outside, JD McCracken and Ross Reed are set as starters.
The secondary will feature Matt Walker, Robert Johnson and Hayden Gentz.
"We will have multiple kids that vie for a lot of positions this year,” Stidham said. “I think we had five starters on defense come back, so we've got a lot of guys that are going to play some different positions. These kids are incredibly excited about playing football, and so I really enjoy having them and the chemistry that they're bringing to the game right now."
The rest
• Stidham, who is entering his 16th season as head coach, said this group has more chemistry and cohesiveness than other teams of the past, and he believes that will bring the Aggies’ success.
“In our workouts and practices this summer, core guys became great leaders,” Stidham said. “We’re not the most talented team and we’re not the team with a lot of depth, but where we make up for that is in our leadership ability and our chemistry. They love to play the game and they love to have fun.”
Having a year in Class 5A should help, Stidham said. Now, players know what to expect when lining up against teams like Russellville, Jasper and Dora.
"It took us a little while to catch up with the speed of the game (in Class 5A),” he said. “At the end of the year we really picked it up and we finally caught up with the speed of the game and got better. So I think that carryover will help us tremendously."
Stidham said the Aggies will match up with almost every opponent in their division in 2019, but there are some concerns he has regarding lack of depth on this team.
“We match up with everyone in region except for maybe Jasper and Russellville because they always have more depth,” Stidham said. “It makes it tough in the third and fourth quarters when they have those numbers on you. But that’s why we have to be smart with our game planning.”
