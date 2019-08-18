Hatton has a long road ahead this season as the Hornets look to replace a large senior class, but this year’s seniors want to accomplish something they haven’t done yet at Hatton.
“We’ve never made it to playoffs as a senior group, so that’s kind of a chip on our shoulder,” senior linebacker Mason McMillan said.
Last year Hatton went 6-4, its first winning season since 2014. But the Hornets lost too many of the Class 2A, Region 7 games that determine which teams go to the playoffs.
All four of Hatton’s losses came in region play, the most crushing of which was a Sept. 14 loss to Sheffield, 17-16.
By virtue of that one-point decision, Sheffield earned the fourth seed into the playoffs with a 3-3 region record and Hatton missed out.
Head coach Denton Bowling said it is going to be hard for the team to find its identity this year, and the team is still working to establish leadership.
“Ultimately we’ve got to replace 12 seniors and bounce back from a 6-4 season where we missed the playoffs by a field goal,” Bowling said.
Offense
Hatton averaged 30.9 points per game last season.
Senior Joseph Crumpton likely will be the starting quarterback, with Trey Steadman and Tharptown freshman transfer Briley Kerby in the mix.
Jaxson Mitchell is a junior and did a little of everything for Hatton last year. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry and finished with 854 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught 20 passes for 279 yards and two more scores. He also averaged 21 yards per return on kicks in addition to returning punts.
The Hornets will return five offensive starters. Mason McMillan, Gage Saint, Isaiah Taylor and Aiden Smith will all return at offensive line. Saint is a Troy commit and graded 90 percent or better every game last year.
“Our strength’s up front,” Bowling said. “We don’t have a lot of depth up front but we’re pretty solid across. … Four out of five started at one time.”
Bowling said he has seen talent in a few younger guys that he expects to play a bigger role this year, such as Carter Reed. The junior Reed caught 16 passes for 280 yards last year and ran 39 times for 235 yards (six yards per carry).
Brannon Dellaporta will return at receiver and “can help out in a lot of ways.” James Jones is a sophomore who is a “pretty special talent” at receiver.
Bowling said his team has to continue to find its own identity and come together to have a successful season, but learning how to play at a high level will also be a factor.
“We have a tough schedule and we have a tough region,” Bowling said. “We have really got to work hard if we want to have success in this region.”
Defense
Mitchell, senior linebacker Joseph Crumpton, and junior safety Brock Pace will lead a defense that must replace four starters.
Pace made 13 tackles for loss last year, deflected four passes and forced a fumble. Bowling said at the end of last season he was the quarterback of the defense.
“He’s an exceptional talent,” Bowling said of Pace.
Crumpton played in nine games last year and was credited with 25 solo tackles and 57 assists. He had 8 ½ tackles for loss. Blake Whitaker could start at linebacker as a freshman.
Kaiden Taylor, is a senior will focus on defense and play defensive end. (He also is the kicker.)
“He gives us a little bit of athleticism on the edge,” Bowling said of Taylor.
Mitchell offers experience in the secondary, and Reed is a three-year starter at cornerback. Blake Whitaker could help in the secondary as well.
The rest
• Crumpton said his team’s first priority this year is to focus and stay healthy after having an injury-plagued season last year.
“We know we have to work hard and get stronger so we can do all the things we want to,” Crumpton said.
• Saint said his team is going to have to work hard and condition well in order to play well all four quarters.
“Being from a small school, we have to play on both sides of the ball, so we have to work even harder to make up for that,” Saint said.
• Bowling said the first game against West Morgan will teach the team about a lot about the type of season to expect.
“That is going to give us an idea of how our offense is and how our defense is and just how well we come together as a unit so we have something to gauge the rest of our season off of,” Bowling said.
