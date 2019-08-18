In recent years, the Lawrence County, Tennessee, Wildcats football program has found itself stuck in quite a drought.
Due to the inevitable challenges of youth and inexperience on both sides of the ball, the Wildcats have only managed to produce two- and three-win seasons since 2015. But looking ahead to 2019, it seems the odds may finally fall back into the Wildcats’ favor.
Lawrence County head coach David Marston, entering his 17th year with the Wildcats, said aside from experience, he believes this group’s cohesiveness will serve as its biggest strength in the upcoming season.
“We’re not dependent on any one person and we know that we have to be selfless to be successful,” Marston said. “We realize that we have to play every snap, every play, every game and just get out there and compete.”
With six returning starters on offense and five on defense, the woes surrounding lack of experience are no longer a major concern. The Wildcats will return sophomore quarterback Alex Carr, who started eight games as a freshman in 2018.
Offense
Carr got experience as a freshman until a broken collarbone sidelined him late in the season. Still, he gives Marston something to work with for the future in the team’s spread offense.
Marston said he has been told that Carr was the first freshman to start at quarterback for the Wildcats since 1967 or 1968.
Derrick Young will line up in the slot and at running back, while JD Bedford will be at tailback. Case Tucker is the fullback.
Likely starters on the line are Chad Montgomery, Dante Romer and Jon Gerber, with freshmen Lee Santos and Logan Green also in the mix for starting jobs.
Austin Gokey, Hayden Dale and Aiden Luffman will be primary targets for Carr along with Young.
“I feel a lot better this year,” Marston said. "We played a lot of freshmen and sophomores last season and we got better by the end of the year.”
Defense
Lawrence County will have several players going both ways.
Two sets of brothers will play crucial roles on defense, with Levi and Gage Adams set at one end and one defensive tackle position, while Reese Tucker will be at the other defensive tackle position. His brother, Case, will be at linebacker.
Holt Freeman and Sam Bradley will be at linebacker along with Chasin South.
Aiden Lay and Kaidan Matney will play a new hybrid linebacker/safety position, with Bedford, Dale, Gokey and Young in the secondary.
“Because we had so many young players last season, now the sophomores are playing like juniors,” Marston said.
Young, the senior slot/defensive back entering his final year at LCHS, said he and his team are remaining optimistic as the Wildcats continue to prepare for the new slate of opponents in the coming weeks.
“Last year, we were young and I think we were still trying to put the pieces together,” Young said. “We’re much faster now, we’re stronger and we’re all experienced. This year, we’ve got it. I fully expect us to make a playoff run.”
The rest
• In the offseason, Marston said the team worked day-in and day-out in the weight room with strength coach Charles Sweeton, a former Wildcats standout who went on to participate in NFL training camp before returning to Lawrence County.
“Sweeton helped us tremendously this offseason,” Marston said. “He had our guys working nonstop on Olympic lifts, power cleans, hang cleans and overhead presses. We’ve gotten a lot more flexible and explosive, so combine that with being a year older and we’re just proud of all of that.”
• One of the highlights of the schedule is the return of the Van Johnson Cup in the second week of the season against Loretto. Summertown is also on the schedule again.
“We’ve got an exciting schedule with some new teams to play,” Marston said. “We’re really looking forward to playing Loretto and Summertown, which are our biggest county rivals.”
