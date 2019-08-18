Of the six coaches starting their first year in charge of a football team in the TimesDaily’s coverage area, Phillips’ Adam Lawler was the last to be hired.
He officially took over from Alex Lindley in early June, and early in the summer he got used to logistical responsibilities like making sure the field was maintained and also practical responsibilities like learning his kids names and figuring out who could do what.
There are only three returning starters on the Phillips football team, so on the surface it looks like a transitional year for the Bears.
But team leaders feel good about their team while acknowledging challenges ahead for a group that’s lost many of last year’s players.
“We’re going to have to play defense better, and we’re just going to have to make smarter decisions,” senior quarterback/defensive back Ken Edwards said. “It’s going to be a work in progress because we have pretty much a whole new team.
“It’s going to take time, but we can get it together.”
Offense
Lawler said Phillips will pass more or run more depending on what’s working in a given situation.
“I’m not set in my ways enough to where I have to do certain plays or a certain offense,” Lawler said. “We want to put our guys in the best possible position to be successful.”
Lawler said the only thing he knew about personnel when he was hired was he had a returning quarterback. That’s Edwards, who should get to pass more as the team shifts from Wing-T to more of a spread setup.
“Ken may be the best athlete on the team, but along with that he throws a pretty football,” Lawler said. “ … With him being one of the three returning starters, I think we’re going to have to utilize more what he does best for us to be successful.
“A lot of the offense is going to be on his shoulders, but I think he will thrive in that situation. Talking to him, as you can see, I think he’s ready for it.”
Hunter Lanford, another senior, will be heavily relied upon to run the ball and also catch passes. Sophomore receiver Andrew Byrd has also shown promise.
Senior right tackle Lucas Atkins will anchor an offensive line that also features Colin Grace, Cain Alexander, Jacob Waters and one other starter to be determined.
Except for Atkins, Lawler hopes to at least limit how often those offensive linemen play on the defensive line.
“I know being a small school, small program, that’s what you’ve to do,” he said. “But when you’re in the trenches it’s hard to go both ways because you’re having to physically wrestle with somebody every single play.”
Defense
Lawler served three years at Phil Campbell and one at Ardmore as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and he coached linebackers for five years at Haleyville.
He wants Phillips to be disciplined enough defensively to take advantage when opposing offenses make mistakes.
“Don’t give up a big play. Most of the time in high school football, a negative play is going to happen,” Lawler said. “Whether it’s a holding (penalty), bad snap, something’s going to happen and that gives you the opportunity to get off the field after third down.”
Atkins should play defensive end with other linemen rotating along the defensive line. Lanford will play linebacker.
“We’ve just got to get more physical and stuff like that,” Lanford said. “That’ll help.”
Xavier Hanner will join Ken Edwards in the secondary, and freshman Hayden Kelly showed potential, too.
“If you can align properly and know your job, know what you’re supposed to do and do your job to the best of your ability every single play, as a team we’ll be fine defensively,” Lawler said. “We’ve just got to be able to trust each other to know that he’s going to do his job so I’ve got to do my job.”
The rest
• Phillips has made seven consecutive playoff appearances. That’s tied with Colbert County for the fourth-longest streak locally (behind Wayne County’s 16, Muscle Shoals’ 10 and Lauderdale County’s nine).
“I think as football players we’re all positive, but everybody else, I don’t think they’re as positive as us,” Edwards said. “But I think we have a lot of people to prove wrong.”
• Atkins wants younger teammates to excel for Phillips now and also after he leaves.
“While we’re weightlifting, I try to get them to do every rep,” he said. “If I see them trying to skip, I tell them to do the rest of them or whatnot, and tell them how it’s going to help them later on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.