Colbert County football Ethan Smith
Colbert County's Ethan Smith looks for room to run against Central. The Indians and Wildcats will meet Aug. 22 at Central. [JIM HANNON/TMESDAILY]

Brooks Lions

Aug. 22 Lauderdale County

Aug. 30 at Hartselle

Sept. 6 at Central

Sept. 13 Wilson

Sept. 20 Rogers

Sept. 27 at Mars Hill

Oct. 4 Open

Oct. 11 at Deshler

Oct. 18 West Limestone

Oct. 25 at Elkmont

Nov. 1 Madison Academy

Central Wildcats

Aug. 23 Colbert County

Aug. 30 Haleyville

Sept. 6 Brooks

Sept. 13 at Deshler

Sept. 20 West Limestone

Sept. 27 Open

Oct. 4 at Elkmont

Oct. 11 Mars Hill

Oct. 18 Wilson

Oct. 25 at Rogers

Nov. 1 at Russellville

Cherokee Indians

Aug. 22 R.A. Hubbard

Aug. 30 at Colbert County

Sept. 6 Open

Sept. 13 at Vina

Sept. 20 Mars Hill

Sept. 27 Colbert Heights

Oct. 4 at Waterloo

Oct. 11 Shoals Christian

Oct. 18 at Hackleburg

Oct. 25 Phillips

Nov. 1 at Sheffield

Colbert County Indians

Aug. 23 at Central

Aug. 30 Cherokee

Sept. 6 Tanner

Sept. 13 Tharptown

Sept. 20 at Hatton

Sept. 27 Deshler

Oct. 4 at Addison

Oct. 11 Red Bay

Oct. 18 at Sheffield

Oct. 25 Open

Nov. 1 at Lauderdale County

Colbert Heights Wildcats

Aug. 23 Red Bay

Aug. 30 Wilson

Sept. 6 Westminster Christian

Sept. 13 at Lauderdale County

Sept. 20 at East Lawrence

Sept. 27 at Cherokee

Oct. 4 Decatur Heritage

Oct. 11 Lexington

Oct. 18 at Clements

Oct. 25 Phil Campbell

Nov. 1 Open

Collinwood Trojans

Aug. 23 Middleton

Aug. 30 Richland

Sept. 6 at Summertown

Sept. 13 Loretto

Sept. 20 Perry County

Sept. 27 Zion Christian

Oct. 4 Huntingdon

Oct. 11 at McEwen

Oct. 18 Open

Oct. 25 at Bruceton

Nov. 1 at Wayne County

Deshler Tigers

Aug. 22 at Muscle Shoals

Aug. 30 Russellville

Sept. 6 at Elkmont

Sept. 13 Central

Sept. 20 at Wilson

Sept. 27 at Colbert County

Oct. 4 Rogers

Oct. 11 Brooks

Oct. 18 Open

Oct. 25 at West Limestone

Nov. 1 Jasper

Florence Falcons

Aug. 23 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

Aug. 30 Buckhorn

Sept. 6 Austin

Sept. 13 at Bob Jones

Sept. 20 at James Clemens

Sept. 27 Muscle Shoals

Oct. 3 at Huntsville

Oct. 11 Gadsden City

Oct. 17 at Grissom

Oct. 25 Sparkman

Nov. 1 Open

Hackleburg Panthers

Aug. 23 Winston County

Aug. 30 Marion County

Sept. 6 Mars Hill

Sept. 13 at Waterloo

Sept. 20 Shoals Christian

Sept. 27 at Hubbertville

Oct. 4 Open

Oct. 11 at Phillips

Oct. 18 Cherokee

Oct. 25 at Vina

Oct. 31 at Phil Campbell

Haleyville Lions

Aug. 23 Winfield

Aug. 30 at Central

Sept. 6 at Oak Grove

Sept. 13 Northside

Sept. 20 Open

Sept. 27 at Russellville

Oct. 4 Curry

Oct. 11 Good Hope

Oct. 18 at Fayette County

Oct. 25 at Cordova

Nov. 1 Hamilton

Hamilton Aggies

Aug. 23 Open

Aug. 30 Cordova

Sept. 6 West Point

Sept. 13 at Dora

Sept. 20 Corner

Sept. 27 Winfield

Oct. 4 at Hayden

Oct. 11 Russellville

Oct. 18 at Lawrence County (Ala.)

Oct. 25 at Jasper

Nov. 1 at Haleyville

Hatton Hornets

Aug. 23 Open

Aug. 30 West Morgan

Sept. 6 at Red Bay

Sept. 13 at Sheffield

Sept. 20 Colbert County

Sept. 27 at East Lawrence

Oct. 4 Tanner

Oct. 11 at Tharptown

Oct. 18 at Lexington

Oct. 25 Addison

Nov. 1 Clements

Lauderdale County Tigers

Aug. 22 at Brooks

Aug. 30 Randolph

Sept. 6 East Lawrence

Sept. 13 Colbert Heights

Sept. 20 at Lexington

Sept. 27 Rogers

Oct. 3 at Clements

Oct. 11 Phil Campbell

Oct. 18 at Westminster Christian

Oct. 25 Open

Nov. 1 Colbert County

Lawrence County (Tenn.) Wildcats

Aug. 23 Hickman County

Aug. 30 at Loretto

Sept. 6 at Maplewood

Sept. 13 Warren County

Sept. 20 at Nolensville

Sept. 27 at Forrest

Oct. 4 Marshall County

Oct. 11 Open

Oct. 18 at Tullahoma

Oct. 25 Summertown

Nov. 1 Spring Hill

Lexington Golden Bears

Aug. 23 Open

Aug. 30 Rogers

Sept. 6 at Phil Campbell

Sept. 13 at Westminster Christian

Sept. 20 Lauderdale County

Sept. 27 at Elkmont

Oct. 3 East Lawrence

Oct. 11 at Colbert Heights

Oct. 18 Hatton

Oct. 25 Clements

Nov. 1 at Mars Hill

Loretto Mustangs

Aug. 23 Wayne County

Aug. 30 Lawrence County (Tenn.)

Sept. 6 Open

Sept. 13 at Collinwood

Sept. 20 at Forrest

Sept. 26 at Summertown

Oct. 4 Community

Oct. 11 Mt. Pleasant

Oct. 18 at Lewis County

Oct. 25 Hickman County

Nov. 1 at Eagleville

Mars Hill Panthers

Aug. 23 Open

Aug. 30 at Sheffield

Sept. 6 at Hackleburg

Sept. 13 Phillips

Sept. 20 at Cherokee

Sept. 27 Brooks

Oct. 4 Vina

Oct. 11 at Central

Oct. 18 Waterloo

Oct. 25 at Shoals Christian

Nov. 1 Lexington

Muscle Shoals Trojans

Aug. 22 Deshler

Aug. 30 at Bob Jones

Sept. 6 at Columbia

Sept. 13 at Hartselle

Sept. 20 Mae Jemison

Sept. 27 at Florence

Oct. 4 at Decatur

Oct. 11 Cullman

Oct. 18 Athens

Oct. 25 at Wetumpka

Nov. 1 Open

Phil Campbell Bobcats

Aug. 23 Open

Aug. 30 at Red Bay

Sept. 6 Lexington

Sept. 13 Clements

Sept. 20 at Vina

Sept. 27 Phillips

Oct. 4 at Westminster Christian

Oct. 11 at Lauderdale County

Oct. 18 East Lawrence

Oct. 25 at Colbert Heights

Oct. 31 Hackleburg

Phillips Bears

Aug. 23 Decatur Heritage

Aug. 30 at Lynn

Sept. 6 Vina

Sept. 13 at Mars Hill

Sept. 20 Waterloo

Sept. 27 at Phil Campbell

Oct. 4 at Shoals Christian

Oct. 11 Hackleburg

Oct. 18 Open

Oct. 25 at Cherokee

Nov. 1 Hubbertville

R.A. Hubbard Chiefs

Aug. 22 at Cherokee

Aug. 30 at Shoals Christian

Sept. 6 at Coosa Christian

Sept. 13 Decatur Heritage

Sept. 20 at Falkville

Sept. 27 Sheffield

Oct. 4 at Gaylesville

Oct. 11 at Woodville

Oct. 18 Valley Head

Oct. 25 Open

Nov. 1 East Lawrence

Red Bay Tigers

Aug. 23 at Colbert Heights

Aug. 30 Phil Campbell

Sept. 6 Hatton

Sept. 13 Addison

Sept. 20 Belmont (Miss.)

Sept. 27 Open

Oct. 4 at Sheffield

Oct. 11 at Colbert County

Oct. 18 Tanner

Oct. 25 at Tharptown

Nov. 1 at Wilson

Rogers Pirates

Aug. 22 Richland (Tenn.)

Aug. 30 at Lexington

Sept. 6 Wilson

Sept. 13 Open

Sept. 20 at Brooks

Sept. 27 at Lauderdale County

Oct. 4 at Deshler

Oct. 11 at West Limestone

Oct. 18 Elkmont

Oct. 25 Central

Nov. 1 Lawrence County (Ala.)

Russellville Golden Tigers

Aug. 23 Open

Aug. 30 at Deshler

Sept. 6 Corner

Sept. 13 at Hayden

Sept. 20 West Point

Sept. 27 Haleyville

Oct. 4 at Lawrence County (Ala.)

Oct. 11 at Hamilton

Oct. 18 Jasper

Oct. 25 at Dora

Nov. 1 Central

Sheffield Bulldogs

Aug. 23 at Wilson

Aug. 30 Mars Hill

Sept. 6 at Tharptown

Sept. 13 Hatton

Sept. 20 at Addison

Sept. 27 at R.A. Hubbard

Oct. 4 Red Bay

Oct. 11 Open

Oct. 18 Colbert County

Oct. 25 at Tanner

Nov. 1 Cherokee

Shoals Christian Flame

Aug. 23 Tharptown

Aug. 30 R.A. Hubbard

Sept. 6 at Waterloo

Sept. 13 at Alabama School for the Deaf

Sept. 20 at Hackleburg

Sept. 27 at Decatur Heritage

Oct. 4 Phillips

Oct. 11 at Cherokee

Oct. 18 Vina

Oct. 25 Mars Hill

Nov. 1 Open

Tharptown Wildcats

Aug. 23 at Shoals Christian

Aug. 30 Open

Sept. 6 Sheffield

Sept. 13 at Colbert County

Sept. 20 at Tanner

Sept. 27 at Brilliant

Oct. 4 Open

Oct. 11 Hatton

Oct. 17 at Addison

Oct. 25 Red Bay

Nov. 1 Vina

Vina Red Devils

Aug. 23 at Marion County

Aug. 30 Brilliant

Sept. 6 at Phillips

Sept. 13 Cherokee

Sept. 20 Phil Campbell

Sept. 27 Open

Oct. 4 at Mars Hill

Oct. 11 Waterloo

Oct. 18 at Shoals Christian

Oct. 25 Hackleburg

Nov. 1 at Tharptown

Waterloo Cougars

Aug. 23 Woodville

Aug. 30 at Hubbertville

Sept. 6 Shoals Christian

Sept. 13 Hackleburg

Sept. 20 at Phillips

Sept. 27 Lynn

Oct. 4 Cherokee

Oct. 11 at Vina

Oct. 18 at Mars Hill

Oct. 25 Open

Nov. 1 at Brilliant

Wayne County Wildcats

Aug. 23 at Loretto

Aug. 30 Summertown

Sept. 6 at Middleton

Sept. 13 Riverside

Sept. 20 Open

Sept. 27 at Mt. Pleasant

Oct. 4 Bruceton

Oct. 11 at Huntingdon

Oct. 18 McEwen

Oct. 25 at Perry County

Nov. 1 Collinwood

Wilson Warriors

Aug. 23 Sheffield

Aug. 30 at Colbert Heights

Sept. 6 at Rogers

Sept. 13 at Brooks

Sept. 20 Deshler

Sept. 27 Open

Oct. 4 West Limestone

Oct. 11 Elkmont

Oct. 18 at Central

Oct. 25 Open

Nov. 1 Red Bay

