Brooks Lions
Aug. 22 Lauderdale County
Aug. 30 at Hartselle
Sept. 6 at Central
Sept. 13 Wilson
Sept. 20 Rogers
Sept. 27 at Mars Hill
Oct. 4 Open
Oct. 11 at Deshler
Oct. 18 West Limestone
Oct. 25 at Elkmont
Nov. 1 Madison Academy
Central Wildcats
Aug. 23 Colbert County
Aug. 30 Haleyville
Sept. 6 Brooks
Sept. 13 at Deshler
Sept. 20 West Limestone
Sept. 27 Open
Oct. 4 at Elkmont
Oct. 11 Mars Hill
Oct. 18 Wilson
Oct. 25 at Rogers
Nov. 1 at Russellville
Cherokee Indians
Aug. 22 R.A. Hubbard
Aug. 30 at Colbert County
Sept. 6 Open
Sept. 13 at Vina
Sept. 20 Mars Hill
Sept. 27 Colbert Heights
Oct. 4 at Waterloo
Oct. 11 Shoals Christian
Oct. 18 at Hackleburg
Oct. 25 Phillips
Nov. 1 at Sheffield
Colbert County Indians
Aug. 23 at Central
Aug. 30 Cherokee
Sept. 6 Tanner
Sept. 13 Tharptown
Sept. 20 at Hatton
Sept. 27 Deshler
Oct. 4 at Addison
Oct. 11 Red Bay
Oct. 18 at Sheffield
Oct. 25 Open
Nov. 1 at Lauderdale County
Colbert Heights Wildcats
Aug. 23 Red Bay
Aug. 30 Wilson
Sept. 6 Westminster Christian
Sept. 13 at Lauderdale County
Sept. 20 at East Lawrence
Sept. 27 at Cherokee
Oct. 4 Decatur Heritage
Oct. 11 Lexington
Oct. 18 at Clements
Oct. 25 Phil Campbell
Nov. 1 Open
Collinwood Trojans
Aug. 23 Middleton
Aug. 30 Richland
Sept. 6 at Summertown
Sept. 13 Loretto
Sept. 20 Perry County
Sept. 27 Zion Christian
Oct. 4 Huntingdon
Oct. 11 at McEwen
Oct. 18 Open
Oct. 25 at Bruceton
Nov. 1 at Wayne County
Deshler Tigers
Aug. 22 at Muscle Shoals
Aug. 30 Russellville
Sept. 6 at Elkmont
Sept. 13 Central
Sept. 20 at Wilson
Sept. 27 at Colbert County
Oct. 4 Rogers
Oct. 11 Brooks
Oct. 18 Open
Oct. 25 at West Limestone
Nov. 1 Jasper
Florence Falcons
Aug. 23 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
Aug. 30 Buckhorn
Sept. 6 Austin
Sept. 13 at Bob Jones
Sept. 20 at James Clemens
Sept. 27 Muscle Shoals
Oct. 3 at Huntsville
Oct. 11 Gadsden City
Oct. 17 at Grissom
Oct. 25 Sparkman
Nov. 1 Open
Hackleburg Panthers
Aug. 23 Winston County
Aug. 30 Marion County
Sept. 6 Mars Hill
Sept. 13 at Waterloo
Sept. 20 Shoals Christian
Sept. 27 at Hubbertville
Oct. 4 Open
Oct. 11 at Phillips
Oct. 18 Cherokee
Oct. 25 at Vina
Oct. 31 at Phil Campbell
Haleyville Lions
Aug. 23 Winfield
Aug. 30 at Central
Sept. 6 at Oak Grove
Sept. 13 Northside
Sept. 20 Open
Sept. 27 at Russellville
Oct. 4 Curry
Oct. 11 Good Hope
Oct. 18 at Fayette County
Oct. 25 at Cordova
Nov. 1 Hamilton
Hamilton Aggies
Aug. 23 Open
Aug. 30 Cordova
Sept. 6 West Point
Sept. 13 at Dora
Sept. 20 Corner
Sept. 27 Winfield
Oct. 4 at Hayden
Oct. 11 Russellville
Oct. 18 at Lawrence County (Ala.)
Oct. 25 at Jasper
Nov. 1 at Haleyville
Hatton Hornets
Aug. 23 Open
Aug. 30 West Morgan
Sept. 6 at Red Bay
Sept. 13 at Sheffield
Sept. 20 Colbert County
Sept. 27 at East Lawrence
Oct. 4 Tanner
Oct. 11 at Tharptown
Oct. 18 at Lexington
Oct. 25 Addison
Nov. 1 Clements
Lauderdale County Tigers
Aug. 22 at Brooks
Aug. 30 Randolph
Sept. 6 East Lawrence
Sept. 13 Colbert Heights
Sept. 20 at Lexington
Sept. 27 Rogers
Oct. 3 at Clements
Oct. 11 Phil Campbell
Oct. 18 at Westminster Christian
Oct. 25 Open
Nov. 1 Colbert County
Lawrence County (Tenn.) Wildcats
Aug. 23 Hickman County
Aug. 30 at Loretto
Sept. 6 at Maplewood
Sept. 13 Warren County
Sept. 20 at Nolensville
Sept. 27 at Forrest
Oct. 4 Marshall County
Oct. 11 Open
Oct. 18 at Tullahoma
Oct. 25 Summertown
Nov. 1 Spring Hill
Lexington Golden Bears
Aug. 23 Open
Aug. 30 Rogers
Sept. 6 at Phil Campbell
Sept. 13 at Westminster Christian
Sept. 20 Lauderdale County
Sept. 27 at Elkmont
Oct. 3 East Lawrence
Oct. 11 at Colbert Heights
Oct. 18 Hatton
Oct. 25 Clements
Nov. 1 at Mars Hill
Loretto Mustangs
Aug. 23 Wayne County
Aug. 30 Lawrence County (Tenn.)
Sept. 6 Open
Sept. 13 at Collinwood
Sept. 20 at Forrest
Sept. 26 at Summertown
Oct. 4 Community
Oct. 11 Mt. Pleasant
Oct. 18 at Lewis County
Oct. 25 Hickman County
Nov. 1 at Eagleville
Mars Hill Panthers
Aug. 23 Open
Aug. 30 at Sheffield
Sept. 6 at Hackleburg
Sept. 13 Phillips
Sept. 20 at Cherokee
Sept. 27 Brooks
Oct. 4 Vina
Oct. 11 at Central
Oct. 18 Waterloo
Oct. 25 at Shoals Christian
Nov. 1 Lexington
Muscle Shoals Trojans
Aug. 22 Deshler
Aug. 30 at Bob Jones
Sept. 6 at Columbia
Sept. 13 at Hartselle
Sept. 20 Mae Jemison
Sept. 27 at Florence
Oct. 4 at Decatur
Oct. 11 Cullman
Oct. 18 Athens
Oct. 25 at Wetumpka
Nov. 1 Open
Phil Campbell Bobcats
Aug. 23 Open
Aug. 30 at Red Bay
Sept. 6 Lexington
Sept. 13 Clements
Sept. 20 at Vina
Sept. 27 Phillips
Oct. 4 at Westminster Christian
Oct. 11 at Lauderdale County
Oct. 18 East Lawrence
Oct. 25 at Colbert Heights
Oct. 31 Hackleburg
Phillips Bears
Aug. 23 Decatur Heritage
Aug. 30 at Lynn
Sept. 6 Vina
Sept. 13 at Mars Hill
Sept. 20 Waterloo
Sept. 27 at Phil Campbell
Oct. 4 at Shoals Christian
Oct. 11 Hackleburg
Oct. 18 Open
Oct. 25 at Cherokee
Nov. 1 Hubbertville
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Aug. 22 at Cherokee
Aug. 30 at Shoals Christian
Sept. 6 at Coosa Christian
Sept. 13 Decatur Heritage
Sept. 20 at Falkville
Sept. 27 Sheffield
Oct. 4 at Gaylesville
Oct. 11 at Woodville
Oct. 18 Valley Head
Oct. 25 Open
Nov. 1 East Lawrence
Red Bay Tigers
Aug. 23 at Colbert Heights
Aug. 30 Phil Campbell
Sept. 6 Hatton
Sept. 13 Addison
Sept. 20 Belmont (Miss.)
Sept. 27 Open
Oct. 4 at Sheffield
Oct. 11 at Colbert County
Oct. 18 Tanner
Oct. 25 at Tharptown
Nov. 1 at Wilson
Rogers Pirates
Aug. 22 Richland (Tenn.)
Aug. 30 at Lexington
Sept. 6 Wilson
Sept. 13 Open
Sept. 20 at Brooks
Sept. 27 at Lauderdale County
Oct. 4 at Deshler
Oct. 11 at West Limestone
Oct. 18 Elkmont
Oct. 25 Central
Nov. 1 Lawrence County (Ala.)
Russellville Golden Tigers
Aug. 23 Open
Aug. 30 at Deshler
Sept. 6 Corner
Sept. 13 at Hayden
Sept. 20 West Point
Sept. 27 Haleyville
Oct. 4 at Lawrence County (Ala.)
Oct. 11 at Hamilton
Oct. 18 Jasper
Oct. 25 at Dora
Nov. 1 Central
Sheffield Bulldogs
Aug. 23 at Wilson
Aug. 30 Mars Hill
Sept. 6 at Tharptown
Sept. 13 Hatton
Sept. 20 at Addison
Sept. 27 at R.A. Hubbard
Oct. 4 Red Bay
Oct. 11 Open
Oct. 18 Colbert County
Oct. 25 at Tanner
Nov. 1 Cherokee
Shoals Christian Flame
Aug. 23 Tharptown
Aug. 30 R.A. Hubbard
Sept. 6 at Waterloo
Sept. 13 at Alabama School for the Deaf
Sept. 20 at Hackleburg
Sept. 27 at Decatur Heritage
Oct. 4 Phillips
Oct. 11 at Cherokee
Oct. 18 Vina
Oct. 25 Mars Hill
Nov. 1 Open
Tharptown Wildcats
Aug. 23 at Shoals Christian
Aug. 30 Open
Sept. 6 Sheffield
Sept. 13 at Colbert County
Sept. 20 at Tanner
Sept. 27 at Brilliant
Oct. 4 Open
Oct. 11 Hatton
Oct. 17 at Addison
Oct. 25 Red Bay
Nov. 1 Vina
Vina Red Devils
Aug. 23 at Marion County
Aug. 30 Brilliant
Sept. 6 at Phillips
Sept. 13 Cherokee
Sept. 20 Phil Campbell
Sept. 27 Open
Oct. 4 at Mars Hill
Oct. 11 Waterloo
Oct. 18 at Shoals Christian
Oct. 25 Hackleburg
Nov. 1 at Tharptown
Waterloo Cougars
Aug. 23 Woodville
Aug. 30 at Hubbertville
Sept. 6 Shoals Christian
Sept. 13 Hackleburg
Sept. 20 at Phillips
Sept. 27 Lynn
Oct. 4 Cherokee
Oct. 11 at Vina
Oct. 18 at Mars Hill
Oct. 25 Open
Nov. 1 at Brilliant
Wayne County Wildcats
Aug. 23 at Loretto
Aug. 30 Summertown
Sept. 6 at Middleton
Sept. 13 Riverside
Sept. 20 Open
Sept. 27 at Mt. Pleasant
Oct. 4 Bruceton
Oct. 11 at Huntingdon
Oct. 18 McEwen
Oct. 25 at Perry County
Nov. 1 Collinwood
Wilson Warriors
Aug. 23 Sheffield
Aug. 30 at Colbert Heights
Sept. 6 at Rogers
Sept. 13 at Brooks
Sept. 20 Deshler
Sept. 27 Open
Oct. 4 West Limestone
Oct. 11 Elkmont
Oct. 18 at Central
Oct. 25 Open
Nov. 1 Red Bay
