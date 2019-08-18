On most Class 2A football teams, losing a starter means finding a replacement on both sides of the ball. With lower enrollment numbers, players at smaller schools often find themselves playing offense and defense.
At Red Bay, however, head coach Michael Jackson has built a program that enjoys depth at multiple positions. And with 16 different starters returning from a team that posted a 9-3 record a year ago, there is plenty of excitement for the upcoming season.
“We are going to have good depth,” said Jackson, who enters his sixth season at the helm of the program. “This is also one of the oldest teams I have had in terms of juniors and seniors. Many of them have played since their freshman season, including five who have started since then. Having an older team is very exciting because you have a lot of experience, maturity and leadership.”
Offense
Red Bay returns eight offensive starters, including all of its receivers and four of the five linemen. The biggest challenge will be finding a new quarterback after losing Kolby Bragwell to graduation.
The Tigers, however, think they have the answer in 6-foot-2, 174-pound junior Jalen Vinson.
“We are very excited about Jalen transitioning in to the quarterback position,” Jackson said. “He’s a dual threat guy and is one of the best athletes around the entire area. He also has great leadership ability.”
Vinson saw playing time for the Tigers early last season before being sidelined with an injury, forcing Red Bay to alter its offensive philosophy. Vinson throws well on the run.
“We were more of a power team at the end of the year last season,” Jackson said. “But we are looking forward to opening things up a little more this year. We are looking to be more multiple.”
Senior guard Levi Raper will anchor an experienced offensive line. Second-year starter Dylan Hester also returns at center along with guard Dakota Vinson and tackle Conner Sides. Preston Sides and Josh McKinney will also see action up front.
“It was tough losing in the playoffs last year,” Raper said of the team’s second-round loss. “We were all upset because we were expecting to go a lot further. But once we got over it we began to turn our attention to our senior year. We put in a lot of extra work over the summer. The line really works together well.”
After rushing for 1,400 yards as a junior last year, Colbie King returns for the Tigers. H-backs Caleb Seeley and Hunter King are also back, along with wide receivers Colyn Humphres, Mason Holt, Andrew Hamilton and Coby Jackson.
“We will have a new quarterback, but all of the receivers will run the same routes,” Humphres said this summer. “Jalen has been great in practice and we are already starting to develop some chemistry.”
Defense
Even given all of the returning talent on offense, Jackson said it could be the defense that is the strength of the team this season. The unit also returns eight starters from a group that yielded just over 16 points per game during the regular season.
“We will return five of our top six tacklers, including five of the front six,” Jackson said. “We have prided ourselves in playing hard-nosed defense over the last few years. This season has a chance to be special.”
Red Bay will run a 4-4 split on defense and feature Cam McKinney at middle linebacker. The 6-4, 240-pound junior led the team in stops the last two seasons. He joins defensive end Logan Scott as a third-year starter on the experienced group.
Alex Kennedy, Levi Blanton and Braden Parker will round out the defensive line, while Gavin Edgmon, Hunter Burks and Jake Pounds will join McKinney at linebacker. Pounds is the only starting senior on defense for Red Bay.
The secondary will feature corners Kyser Jackson and Elijah Luster, along with free safety Hunter King.
The rest
• Besides experience, Jackson added that overall team strength is another intangible that could prove to be a big factor for Red Bay this season.
“This is also one of the strongest teams I have ever had in terms of the weight room,” Jackson said. “There are a lot of guys who have been in our strength and conditioning program now for a long time and we are starting to see the results. We had a good spring and a very good summer. The guys are ready to play.”
