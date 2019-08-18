Near the end of the team’s summer media interview, first-year coach Kelly Rushing was asked if Shoals Christian was ready to surprise some people.
Rushing said he hopes so, and then acknowledged his school’s Bible Bowl rival and defending 1A state champion a few miles down Cox Creek Parkway.
“A lot of times a lot of our folks don’t look favorably on them, but I look at them as kind of the blueprint of where we want to be,” Rushing said. “They didn’t start out settin’ the woods on fire. They’ve kind of slowly built their program to where they are now, and I’d like to see us do that.”
Indeed, Mars Hill’s 2018 state title was preceded by a 2017 first round loss, and after six straight losing seasons, a return to the playoffs for Shoals Christian sounds like a good goal.
“It would mean the world,” senior lineman Nick Edmonds said. “I see all of us working hard every day, and we want that, you know? We can see it in our grasp and we’re going to take it this year.”
Rushing cushions reality with optimism when he speaks.
“Establishing a work ethic was kind of my first goal with them,” he said. “Watching them on film, we needed to be stronger, we needed to be more physical.
“And we’re not that far away, just from what I’m watching on film.”
Offense
Shoals Christian’s 158 points last year were its fewest since 2002, its first year playing 11-man football.
Senior Jaylen Akin is set to be the starting quarterback, with sophomore Kyle Wilson the backup. Akin feels comfortable leading an offense and is a solid runner but was honest about targeted improvement.
“I need to read the field better. I had a lot of people open, and I wouldn’t hit them,” Akin said. “Could have gotten a lot more touchdowns that way.”
The team will be without one of its top playmakers this year. Keenan Jones has done good work for Shoals Christian in the past and figured to be a running back/receiver hybrid this year but will miss the season after collapsing in a summer workout.
Wilson and C.J. Mack will help at receiver, with senior Caleb Vardaman set as a tight end/receiver hybrid. The senior Seth Ezekiel will be a running back, probably alongside senior Austin Gist and freshman Zailyn Fuqua.
“He’ll hit anything that’s in his way. He’s a hard runner,” Akin said of Fuqua. “Ain’t scared of nobody.”
Shoals Christian could have several upperclassmen on the line. Edmonds and Daniel Butler are senior guards. Juniors Nathaniel Davis and Garrett Gentle and sophomore Andrew Storie will compete for the tackle jobs, and sophomore Gavin Johnson is the center.
Defense
Shoals Christian allowed 410 points last year after giving up 480 in 2017, but those are still the two worst figures in team history.
“As far as defense goes, we had a real good physical spring. I intentionally made it physical,” Rushing said. “I was wanting to basically kill each other to see who wanted to play football, and we pretty much did.
“The days we were in full gear we got after it pretty good. I just want us to be more physical than what I saw on film from last year.”
Rushing called senior J.D. Simmons a defensive specialist at tackle but acknowledged he’ll still play some on the offensive line, too. Davis and Gentle are also defensive tackles. Edmonds and Butler will be ends.
Austin Gist, Seth Ezekiel, Caleb Vardaman and sophomore Ben Russ will play linebacker.
Jones’ absence leaves a spot at free safety. Rushing doesn’t like to play quarterbacks on defense but might need Akin there. Wilson and Mack should get a chance at cornerback.
The rest
• Edmonds was the punter as of June. It was unclear who would kick in place of Jones.
• Rushing said several of his seniors play basketball or baseball but he thinks most of them - if they had to choose – would choose football, and he’s encouraged by that. “This group of seniors, some of them play more than one sport, but I think football’s kind of their game,” he said.
• “I think we’re more hungry,” Ezekiel said. “There’s more of us actually stepping up and wanting to get things done. Whenever we’re in the weight room we always want to get bigger and improve. I feel like we have our heads on straight more.”
