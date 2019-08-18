Russellville won nine games last season – six more than the year before – but two of the Golden Tigers’ biggest games of the year did not go well.
Russellville was thumped by region champ Jasper 42-13 in October, and the Golden Tigers’ season ended with a 22-8 home loss to Center Point in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
We had three guys out of 22 starters that had ever been in that Jasper setting, that had ever been in that Center Point setting,” second-year coach John Ritter said. “Now we’ve got 18 guys that are returning starters that have been in that setting. We’ve got another 10 special teams guys that have been in that setting.”
Ideally in those situations, losing comes with learning.
“I sure was nervous out there, because it was the first time I’d ever played in a playoff setting or big game like that,” junior linebacker Brooks Scott said.
Ritter said the Golden Tigers are motivated to take Russellville further than it’s been in a long time. The Golden Tigers have played for the state title seven times since becoming part of Class 5A in 1984, but the last time was in 2019.
“It’s daily. You see people out in the community. They talk to you. They’re very in touch with the players and we see them a lot,” senior linebacker Jamaal Hubbard said. “It’s like a daily reminder what’s expected. You think about it a lot because you want to fulfill those expectations.”
Offense
If you just look at the scoring from last year, you might think Russellville were in big trouble. Running back and Class 5A player of the year finalist Zaye Boyd graduated, as did quarterback Lucas McNutt and receiver Devin Buckhalter. Those three accounted for most of Russellville’s points.
But Russellville's strength on the line should help ease transition. Junior left tackle Edgar Amaya is receiving attention from Power 5 colleges. Jonathan Vargas started each game last year at center in place of another veteran, Trenton Hollimon.
Hollimon is healthy, so Vargas shifts to left guard. Noah Pounders is a senior right tackle. The only question mark is right guard, likely junior Luis Domingo or junior Dakota Andreas.
Muscle Shoals transfer and senior Jacob Bishop is competing with sophomore Gabe Amick to be quarterback, and either way Ritter said the team will use more run-pass options this year.
Senior Austin Ashley, sophomore Airreon McCullouch and junior Caleb Matthews figure to get plenty of carries. Senior JD Price and juniors Rowe Gallagher and Cole Barnett all played receiver each week last year.
Ritter said he’d figure out the balance of runs and passes in fall camp.
“We always want to be balanced, and balanced isn’t necessarily 50-50,” he said. “Balance is – I think Mike Leach said it – getting the ball in your playmakers’ hands.”
Defense
Ritter feels good about his defensive line and secondary, but it’s the linebacker group that appears poised to shine brightest.
Brooks Scott and Albaro Francisco both return on the inside, and Hubbard is back on the outside. He’ll be joined by Jaxon Hallmark, who was a “rotater” last year.
Ritter said it’s worth a few mistakes here and then to get younger players action on defense.
“Early on, sometimes it gets us, but by the end of the year, we’ve established a) some depth and b) it’s one of those situations where we’re not necessarily reloading every year,” Ritter said.
“We’re throwing guys out there that have been thrown in the fire before. While they may get burned early on they kind of learn quicker than they would on a Monday night.”
Juniors Caden Watts and Ashaad Williams are back at cornerback. Two new safeties will start.
The rest
• Sophomore Miguel Flores and junior Julian Ambrosio can both kick. Hubbard and defensive back Grayson Eady, a state champ in javelin, can punt.
• Since taking over, Ritter has emphasized physical play and runs practice accordingly. “We’re an old-school football team in the mindset of our goal is to make you quit. And if we can hit you long enough eventually you’re going to quit.”
• Injuries help wreck Russellville in 2017, but Edgar Amaya said changes made after that have also helped.
“(The) 3-7 year we didn’t have a killer mentality, and then when Coach Ritter came in he taught us that we can’t just avoid contact,” Amaya said. “We’ve got to go towards it.”
