David Hufstedler is entering his 10th season as Sheffield’s head coach and he said this past spring practice might have been the best he’s seen from the Bulldogs during his tenure.
Coming off a 6-5 season, Sheffield concluded spring practice with a win over Lawrence County, Tennessee, and according to Hufstedler the momentum from that carried over into summer workouts. Now, he wants to build on that momentum and hopes it sparks the Bulldogs to a fourth consecutive playoff berth.
“We had an awesome spring,” Hufstedler said. “I think it is probably because we played a spring game. Sometimes I get set in my ways, but I decided our players wanted to play a spring game, so let’s play a spring game.”
Senior Will Armstrong agreed that dangling a carrot in the form of a game to end spring practice gave the team something to build toward.
“We wanted to see how we could do against bigger completion,” he said. “If you practice all spring (with no game), it’s like you are just out there. But if you have a goal and you are gonna go play this team, it gave us something to practice for.”
For the second straight season, Sheffield is using the acronym “D.A.T.T.” to provide inspiration. It stands for Dependable, Accountable, Team Player, Talent. The caveat is that the final ‘T’ is circled and crossed out. Hufstedler did that for a reason.
“We don’t care about that last T,” he said. “Anybody can be talented. If you aren’t accountable and a good teammate, talent doesn’t mean anything. Our players embraced it last year and wanted to use it again this year. We want a team full of D.A.T.T. players, but we can be that without the last T. Talent only takes you so far.”
For Martez Smith, another senior, the acronym means he and his fellow classmates need to set the tone and assume leadership responsibilities.
“We have to keep everybody going in the same direction and keep the team together,” he said. “If we do that I think we can go a long way.”
Offense
Khori Bowling returns at quarterback after sustaining a knee injury late last season. Like many teams, Sheffield uses an offense that relies on run-pass options, and Bowling will be the centerpiece of that scheme.
Hufstedler calls Bowling “an RPO thrower.”
“He’s not an RPO runner,” he said. “Khori, DJ Smith, AJ Cherry and Jaylen Jones started coming up here in February and throwing. In the spring game we scored two touchdowns off RPOs because of the timing they got from working out on their own in February and March.”
The Smiths — DJ and Martez — along with Jones and Armstrong will form the nucleus of the receivers. Sheffield also is expecting big things from Devin Doss, a standout basketball player who is playing football.
“He’s fallen in love with football,” Hufstedler said. “He’s our Justyn Ross of Clemson. He played like a returning starter in the spring. He is a matchup nightmare.”
The offensive line has three returning starters in Derrick Smith, Trey Williams and Jacoby Hampton.
Armstrong has been impressed with the line’s improvement.
“They are a lot faster, a lot more mobile,” he said. “We are a lot more confident in our line than we have been before.”
Defense
Like most small classification schools, the majority of Sheffield’s players will line up on both sides of the ball. Derrick Smith will play on the line, while Martez Smith and DJ Smith will play in the secondary. Cherry, a running back, will play safety and Jones will also play linebacker.
Even Bowling will play linebacker part of the time.
“All of our guys practice two ways,” Hufstedler said. “When we organize our practices and organize our schemes, as coaches we get it, but our players are learning an offensive position, a defensive position and a special teams, and sometimes multiple special teams.”
The rest
• Hufstedler calls Class 2A, Region 7 possibly the best region in the state.
“If there is a tougher region, I’d like to see it,” he said. “We have Addison, Colbert County and Red Bay. We were all playoff teams last year and we had to kick a last-second field goal to beat Hatton to get in.”
Factor in Tanner, a former state power, and an improving Tharptown program and Hufstedler has a point.
Armstrong, Martez Smith and Dontavious Long said the Bulldog seniors have been looking forward to this season with a chance to leave their legacy.
“We’ve been pointing to our senior season to put it all together,” Smith said.
