Ben Guin is in his first year as Vina’s football coach, but he’s been there long enough to know success will not come easily for the Red Devils.
Vina football has one playoff victory in history (1987) and has made the playoffs only twice in the last 20 seasons.
The Red Devils’ last win was the 2017 finale against Tharptown, 14-7. Vina failed to score six times last year and only reached double digits once during a winless season.
But several seniors said that while Guin is a straight shooter, he has also given them a renewed sense of optimism.
“We’ve got a good attitude. It can carry you a long way. I really think that,” Guin said. “You got a bad attitude, it shows on the field, and it could be from anything – the circumstances that are going on around them or whatever.
“We try to keep it on the up and up, and I try not to keep secrets, and I try to tell them what I’m thinking. Sometimes they may not like it, but they know what I’m thinking.”
Vina has a small roster even by Class 1A standards, and it would be unfair to expect a massive turnaround right away. But Guin has tried to incorporate creativity into the team’s scheme, and after an 0-10 season it makes sense to mix things up.
“That gives us a lot more hope,” senior lineman Nash Humphres said.
Offense
Guin expects Vina to be a run-heavy team. He is concerned about the lack of reserves at offensive line, but ideally that will be an improved group. Humphres, Shannon Upton and Scott Presley are seniors. Zach Davidson is a junior and Caden Lawler and Tristen Martello are sophomores. All six should get a chance to help.
Expect junior Elijah Whitfield and senior Jackson Landers to get many of the carries, with Malachi Fletcher contributing as well.
The quarterback will likely be Braden Moomaw, a senior who earned that job last year just before the season started.
“It was kind of like a last-minute decision by our (former) coach to put me at quarterback (last year),” Moomaw said. “… I was nervous whenever I was playing that entire season, but now I’m more confident at the quarterback position.”
Moomaw said he also has more faith in the offensive line this year to keep him from having to scramble so much.
Guin would like to put sophomore Isaac Shelton at quarterback sometimes, too, which would allow Moomaw to shift to receiver.
Juniors Haze Weatherford and Glen Ashley, the sophomore Fletcher and freshmen Wyatt Kennedy and Conner Davidson will play receiver.
Defense
Whitfield and Ashley will be defensive ends with other linemen rotating as tackles in the four-man front. The linebackers include, Upton, Davidson, Landers and Shelton.
Moomaw could be linebacker or a defensive back depending on the opponent’s setup. Fletcher, Weatherford and Conner Davidson are also DBs.
Vina had little chance to win last year with its offensive struggles, but the defense has room to grow as well after Vina allowed an average of 42 points per game.
“The way it was before, we weren’t wrapping up when we’d tackle,” Upton said.
The rest
• Asked if he’s talked with the team about mentally moving past last season, Guin said “We’ve hit on it some.”
“With what we’re doing – they’ve been responsive and had a good attitude about it,” he said. “We played spring and I thought we did well in the spring, and I think hopefully that will carry over into this season and help us.”
• The Red Devils know frustration can lead to pessimism and hope they can stay confident.
“You can’t get your head down. A lot of the time in the past (opponents) will get up on us and we’re looking at the scoreboard,” Upton said.
• With such a small roster, even the team’s younger players must be aware of what’s going on at practice and be prepared to contribute at least at one position, if not more.
“They’ve got to pay attention to plays and stuff like that so if one of us comes out and they go in for one of us they … know what they’re doing,” Landers said.
