Waterloo has built a solid 1A football program in the last few years, but the 2019 Cougars are ready to take a step further.
Waterloo hosted a first-round playoff game last year on the way to finishing 9-3. The Cougars made it to the second round, where they took a 16-8 loss to Spring Garden.
Waterloo quarterback Campbell Parker acknowledged his team lost a lot of talent after last year, but the Cougars will also return a good amount.
"I have some big shoes to fill, so I have to be a leader,” Parker said. “We lost a lot of talent, but we’re getting talent back.”
Parker also said he hopes to see the community energized like it was during the Cougars’ run last season.
Offense
The Cougars are coming off their best offensive year ever, as their 406 total points beat the team record by more than 100.
Waterloo might not throw as much as it did in 2018, but that doesn’t mean the Cougars can’t do it well.
“We will get more back to a balanced offense,” head coach Brad Palmer said. “Last year was a bit of an anomaly, but we’ll get back to what we were.”
Still, he added, “We are not going to be afraid to throw the football.”
Parker will take over as the new starting quarterback for the Cougars after Bryce Palmer — the coach’s son — graduated. Parker is 6-foot-3 and mobile.
“Campbell’s going to surprise a lot of people this year, so we’re not going to be afraid to throw the football.”
But Palmer thinks the run game should open the playbook more. Behind Parker, Waterloo will start transfer Junior Summerhill and returner Colton Vaden in the backfield, with other players contributing at the running back spot. Summerhill excelled for Central in 2017 but sat out last season.
“With Junior we’ll be able to do a little bit more just because of the type of player he is," Palmer said. "The offensive line has a chance to be a really, really big part of this team.”
Waterloo lost one of the area’s top receivers in Christian Irons but also returns one in Hayden Hester. Former offensive lineman Gavin Scott will change positions to tight end this season.
A junior, Scott said changing positions has not changed his mentality for the upcoming season as he and the team only have one goal in mind — to win.
The offensive line lost a couple of players, but Palmer said that group will be ready to step in to start this season. Braden Kilburn, Max Blasingame, Hunter Taylor, Levi Allison and Briar Austin and perhaps a couple more will spend time on the offensive line.
Defense
Waterloo’s defense might have been overshadowed by its prolific offense, but Palmer said he hopes this year’s group is up to the challenge. The group allowed 204 points in last year’s regular season, the fewest it allowed in a ten-game regular season since 1992.
Waterloo lost about six players from the defense, including three of the four defensive backs. Palmer said the defense will have some depth, including some underclassmen that are ready to play.
Most of the Cougars’ defensive players were not starters previously.
Still, Austin, Allison, Young, Kilburn, John England and Blasingame give Palmer options on the defensive line.
“We’re not going to have to play very many two ways,” Palmer said.
Vaden is the top returning linebacker. Gavin Scott, Tristen Harrison and Richard Parrish could help there, too.
Hester, Summerhill, Campbell Parker, Garrett Carter and Ryan McCain will be involved in the secondary.
The rest
• Palmer cautioned against assuming Waterloo is destined for a top-two finish with Mars Hill. Hackleburg’s 10-year playoff streak was snapped last season.
“Hackleburg won’t have another year like they had last year,” Palmer said. “They’re too well coached.”
• Palmer said his team is more confident than it used to be, but players still work just as hard and haven’t gotten arrogant.
“They’re starting to learn how to win,” he said.
• Waterloo finished second in its region behind the state champion Mars Hill, and the challenge will be there this year against Mars Hill, Cherokee and others in Class 1A, Region 8.
The Cougars have competed and made the playoffs the past couple of years with a couple of close playoff losses. Summerhill said the Cougars' goal is pretty simple.
“We want to win a blue map,” Summerhill said.
Waterloo hosts Woodville on Friday, Aug. 23 to begin that journey.
