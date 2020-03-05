The TimesDaily included schools whose coaches turned in info sheets about their teams. Teams not appearing did not return info sheets.
Belgreen
Coach: Susie Tverberg
Career record/record at school: 226-67/0-0
Last year: 29-15, finished fourth in Class 1A state tournament
Key returners: P Emma Dempsey, SS/P Sydney Borden, 2B Jaelyn Johnson, CF Katie Dempsey, RF Gracie Dempsey, OF Bailey Wood, Kelsey Wilson
Key newcomers: Noelle Willingham, Katie Cooper
Key losses: Cammie Terrell, Kacie Wilson
Outlook: With seven returning starters and six seniors we stand a great chance to be as competitive as we were last year. Our goal is to make it back to Montgomery and compete for a state championship.
Brooks
Coach: Kathryn Montgomery
Record at school: 1st season
Last year: Finished season in area tournament
Key returners: Team returns no seniors but three juniors
Key newcomers: Our group of 7th grade female athletes is impressive. We have players who have game IQ and wisdom that surpasses their years. Their talent and skill level matches their knowledge.
Central
Coach: Ty Coates
Career record/record at school: 114-67
Last year: 23-13
Key returners: P/OF Hannah Russell, INF Laura Lee Keener, INF Emily Anne West, C/INF Mia Killen
Key newcomers: The majority of the Varsity roster will be newcomers from all age ranges.
Key losses: Faith Creasy, Anna Fowler, Callie Latham, Haley Lovelace, Brianna Posey and Lauren Yates
Outlook: We are excited about this year’s team as well as the challenges this season may hold. We will be looking to replace some long time starters with several talented newcomers. We will be shuffling a few positions to see who can do what to help the team. We will be relying on several upperclassmen to lead the way for the many first year starters. New starters will range from seniors to possibly 9th or 8th graders. This year’s team will be ready to compete and show what they are capable of.
Deshler
Coach: Bailey Nelson
Career record/record at school: 14-19
Last year: 14-19
Key returners: C Keslie Myrick, 3B Hanah Collinsworth, CF Annah Sheffield, 2B Jaci Lindsey, P Chloe Handley, 1B Autumn Curry, SS Avery Linville
Key newcomers: Mary Alice Murner, Rylee Tittle
Key losses: Logan Linville, Willa Murner, Maggie Williams, Ashley Wellington
Outlook: We have a great group of seniors who we are counting on to lead the team. We have multiple returners who got a lot of playing time last year, so we are going to be more experienced this year. If we play with confidence and compete every day, we have an opportunity to be a great team.
Florence
Coach: John Smith
Record at school: 1st season
Last year: 9-21
Key returners: P/SS Halle Koger, SS/P Elizabeth Jennings, 3B/P Caroline Brown, 2B Hailey Martin, OF Neely Harper, OF/INF Khelie Buttram, OF Abby Dickerson, 1B/C Mylric Scott, C/3B Aubrey Montgomery,
Key newcomers: C Peyton Thompson, OF/INF Madison Liner, OF Samora Simpson
Key losses: Kennedy Cobb, Kendyll Crosslin, Claire Williams
Outlook: We are very excited about this season’s teams. Great attitudes, working hard and attendance has been outstanding. We have added a 7-8th grade team and still have JV and varsity. We have some talent throughout ALL Grades. The key to these players has been their attitudes! They come to get better every day and work to get better every day. This is when coaching is fun. We have a great staff: Cary Williams, Elizabeth Pounders, Derek Gober returning off past staffs, veteran Tommy Bruton added and up and coming young coach Jess Guzman.
Lauderdale County
Coach: Trent Patterson
Career record/record at school: 83-54-2
Last year: 21-21, lost in Class 3A North regional
Key returners: 3B Morgan White, SS Keaton Parker, 2B Emily Harbin, 1B Alex Ritter, RF Sydney Howard, OF Makenzie Edwards, OF Ryleigh Putman, DP Kendall Lumpkin
Key newcomer: Andrea McCurry
Key losses: Makayla Miller, Cassidy Hudson, Callie Grisham and Kendall Parker
Outlook: We return the majority of our position players. Hopefully experience and a year of maturity will pay dividends. Our success will depend on finding pitching to replace the innings we lost to graduation and a catcher.
Loretto
Coach: Justin Tidwell and Kristy Tidwell
Career record/record at school: 39-25-1
Last year: 16-11
Key returners: SS/2B Jaden Ezell (.434), 1B Bailey Brown (.215), C Darby Traglia (.318), 3B Kyla Gray (.291), P/2B Madelinn Tidwell (.179), P/RF Shelby Fisher (.341)
Key newcomers: Autumn Buttrum, Briley Dover, Carlee Urban
Key loss: Hayley Parrott
Outlook: The goal is to compete for a district championship and advance to the state tournament.
Mars Hill
Coach: Matt Burgess
Career record/record at school: 247-144-4
Last year: 40-11, won Class 1A state championship
Key returners: Riley Vaughn (349 Ks, 1.8 ERA, .373 average), Erika Mitchell (.409, 9 HR, 58 RBIs), Kylie Thigpen (.391, 41 RBIs), Hannah Henry (.382, 7 HR, 50 RBIs), Emma Pettus (.405, 23 RBI)
Key newcomers: Excited to see what some underclassmen have to bring the table.
Key loss: Faith Stanfield
Outlook: Excited to have great group of returning seniors back as the core of our team. Also excited to the addition of Coach Mollie Mitchell. Mollie played 4 years at Lipscomb University where she also coached as a graduate assistant. She then coached at Harding University before spending the last 3 seasons as the Head Coach at Enterprise High School in Enterprise, AL.
Muscle Shoals
Coach: Jill Green
Career record: 375-175
Last year: 17-14, lost in Class 6A North regional
Key returners: 3B Madelyn Stonecipher (.465, 11 HR), 1B/P Linzie Wilson (.320, 4 HR, 29 RBI), CF Kailey Armstrong (.361, 5 HR), RF Carley Hunter (.405)
Key newcomers: SS Blakelyn Austin, P Kaitlyn Trepanier
Key loss: Liz Marshall
Outlook: We have been working hard and there is excitement building for the season. We have a good blend of upperclassmen along with some young players that will be contributing. Our pitchers have been working hard in the off season and their improvement will be key to our success.
Phil Campbell
Coach: Kelby Daniel
Career record/record at school: 0-0
Last year: lost in area tournament
Key returners: P/UTL Emily Swinney, C/1B Amber Ergle, 3B Cypress Quinn, OF Emily Glaviano, P/UTL Kacie Harris, 1B/OF Devan Stewart
Key newcomers: The team will be a balance of developing players with varying assets. Six juniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen. Each and every player has the opportunity to impact the program.
Outlook: The season will be focused on the pursuit of improvement one day at a time. The potential to achieve and experience success is present with consistent effort and trust.
Red Bay
Coach: Shane Nichols
Career record/record at school: 23-12
Last year: 23-12
Key returners: P/SS Lila Blackburn (.529, 7 HR, 48 RBIs/85 Ks pitching), 3B Annaliese Rogers (.412, 20 RBIs), P/CF Chloe Knoblock (13-8, 3.35 ERA, 128 Ks), 2B Emmie Scott (.384, 27 runs scored, .920 fielding percentage)
Key losses: Grace Pendegraph, Madison Wicker, Layla Bilstein
Outlook: We are very excited for this season. We had a great year last year with our youth. They have grown and progressed each year. We have a few positions that need to be filled, we are excited about this group and what they have in store. We want them to play hard and fast this season.
Rogers
Coach: Haley Stutts
Career record/record at school: 28-20
Last year: 28-20, finished runner-up in Class 4A state tournament
Key returners: Hannah Price, Macie Butler, Brianna Childress, Emily Ahonen, Aubree Hesuzel, Abby Rogers, Presley Morris, Heidi Garner, Isabella Cooley, Kennedi Clark, Karly Jones, Gracie Rogers, Marlo Williams, Lexie Moreland, Ella Thompson
Key newcomer: Pipper Gooch
Key losses: Savanna Henson, Callie King, Adreanna Haney
Shoals Christian
Coach: Carmen Whitfield
Key returners: P Caroline Turner, C Mackenzie Cole, SS Ella Ross Edwards, CF Anne-Houston Rutledge
Key newcomers: Emme Sanders, Scarlett Rutledge
Key loss: Kaitlynn Garner
Outlook: This year our outlook is to be our best… It will look different for individual players, but that’s what makes a team, our team, our family, Shoals Christian.
Wilson
Coach: Laura McFall
Career record/record at school: 437-171-1
Last year: 33-9, lost in Class 4A North regional
Returning starters: Johnna Staggs (.553 average, 2.52 ERA), Karlee Liverett (.440), Karley Hill (.376), Sidney Bevis (.320) and Heather Irons (.288)
Key newcomers: Michaela Faires, Briley Wooten and several underclassmen competing for a spot
Key losses: Taylor Brown, Presleigh Horton, Chy Vickery, Tori Walker, Abby Webb, Jenna Webb and Ashton Wilson
Outlook: I expect this year’s team to continue to uphold the standard for Wilson softball. Our returning players are expected to carry the load, but I am excited that we have several young players bringing energy and competing well every day. The key to this season will be to find the right mix of players to be successful on the varsity level.
