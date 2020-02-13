Boys
Clay Blanton
Haleyville
Blanton scored 36 and 39 points in two Class 4A, Area 11 tournament wins as the Lions took the championship. "Clay is one of the hardest working kids that I've ever been around," coach Dylan Burleson said. "He embodies the label of our program: toughness, hard work and being a great teammate. The fruits of his labor are tasting sweet, real sweet."
Girls
Sara Puckett
Muscle Shoals
The junior scored 21 points and had 13 rebounds as the Trojans beat Athens 53-44 for the Class 6A, Area 15 championship. "Sara was phenomenal on both ends of the floor, making big shots, assists, hustle plays, coming up with big rebounds, and getting stops defensively," Muscle Shoals coach Blair Woods said.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Muscle Shoals’ Mikey McIntosh and Waterloo’s Campbell Parker. Girls: Florence’s Kennedi Hawkins and Rogers’ Brooke Jones.
