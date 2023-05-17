alert centerpiece breaking spotlight Quick recap: Hatton Hornets win state championship Staff reports May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mallie Yarbrough's three-run homer provided half of Hatton's offense in the first game against Wicksburg on Wednesday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD — Hatton won its ninth state softball championship and its first since 2017, beating Wicksburg 12-10 on Wednesday night.Pitcher Bradyn Mitchell fielded a ground ball and threw to Mallie Yarbrough for the final out, setting off a massive celebration.Down 4-0 after a half-inning in the finale, the Hornets took the lead with a seven-run second and held on at the end.Wicksburg scored four runs in the sixth to pull within 11-10.In the bottom of the sixth, Brianna Oliver singled in Jazz Mason to make it a two-run game.In the seventh, Mitchell sat down Wicksburg in order with a strikeout, a groundball to third and a grounder to the circle.Yarbrough finished with two RBIs and Anna Potter scored twice to lead Hatton (34-22). Mitchell gave up nine hits, allowing four earned runs.Kylie Ann Barnes knocked five runs for Wicksburg (47-12).Hatton beat Wicksburg 1-0 on Wednesday morning to advance to the championship game. Wicksburg came out of the losers' bracket, beating J.U. Blacksher to reach the finals.Wicksburg beat Hatton 14-6 early Wednesday evening to force a second, winner-take-all game.Check later for more coverage. 