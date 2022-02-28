F220301 MARS HILL BOYS
Mars Hill’s Lamarion Booker (25) celebrates a three-point basket against Highland Home by teammate Carson Heupel, not pictured, in the first half during the AHSAA Class 2A boys state semifinals on Monday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

BIRMINGHAM — Hugh Hargett hit two free throws with 9.4 seconds left, lifting Mars Hill to a 64-62 win over Highland Home on Monday in the Class 2A semifinals.

