centerpiece spotlight Quick recap | Wayne Co. wears out Dresden in state quarterfinals Staff reports Mar 8, 2023 MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Wayne County had four players score in double figures, rolling past Dresden 69-48 in Wednesday's Class 1A quarterfinals.The Wildcats (35-0) will play Hampton (31-2) at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.Blair Baugus finished with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 13 rebounds for Wayne County. She also blocked eight shots and led the Wildcats with three steals.Lauren Bryant finished with 16 points, while Alex Maghielse added 11 and Jac Keaton 10.Wayne County was 20-of-23 on free throws and shot 48% from the field.Lucy Curry had 14 points, Paisle Pittman 12 and Alli Spaulding 10 for Dresden (25-8).The Wildcats made their first three shots from the field and built a double-figure lead within the game's first 3½ minutes. A Maghielse 3-pointer with 4:31 left in the first quarter made it 13-2. 