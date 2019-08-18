Mac Hampton’s first two seasons at R.A. Hubbard could not have been much more different. The Chiefs went 2-8 in 2017, continuing a streak of three consecutive losing seasons. Last year, however, R.A. Hubbard broke through with an 8-3 mark and return to the playoffs.
Now entering his third year in charge, Hampton said his team is hungrier than ever to return to glory.
“I think the last two seasons have really set the tone for this year,” Hampton said. “We will have more seniors on this team than I have ever had here. Everyone on the roster saw the success we had last year and the improvement we had from the year before. This team will be a little more experienced and a lot more hungry.”
R.A. Hubbard returns seven starters on offense and six on defense. With a high number of returnees, Hampton said experience will be a huge factor for his 2019 squad.
“These guys know our program,” Hampton said. “They know our expectations. They are not the same players they were when I first got here. As a program, we have learned how to win again.”
Offense
Sticking to the same offensive philosophy sounds like a good plan for the Chiefs, who averaged 32 points per game last season. Hampton said having multiple formations on offense makes it harder on opponents.
“We to do a variety of things on offense,” he said. “There are several different options that we can line up in. It will depend on who the opponent is and what is working best for us at the moment.”
Stability on the offensive line will be another factor the Chiefs have in their favor. Four starters return along with senior tight end Montoya Kellogg, who takes as much pride in blocking as he does catching passes.
“I just try to do my best at whatever I’m supposed to do on the field,” Kellogg said. “I know if I do a good job blocking, the coaches will call for some passes to come my way.”
Kellogg added that he gets his work ethic from former R.A. Hubbard standout Riely Evans, Jr., who was an honorable mention all-state pick as a senior last year.
“Riely worked so hard for us last year and that has motivated me,” he said. “When I grind it out over the summer and do extra workouts, it’s because I watched him do the same thing and I saw it pay off for him. This year, I just work hard, try to take after him and lead this team by example.”
Fellow senior Demetris Bean will also be a leader on offense. The fullback rushed for more than 900 yards last year.
“I like to block when they call lead plays,” Bean said. “It’s exciting. I’m usually going up against a middle linebacker.”
Last year’s starting quarterback Bret Mason will also be a senior but is not expected to return from injury until midway through the season. Sophomore D.J. Wiggins will take over until then. He took some snaps last year in a backup role.
Defense
The defense will also feature more of the same for Hampton, who likes to use a 3-4 scheme.
“I’ve been running a 3-4 for a long time,” Hampton said. “That’s what I played in college, and every school I have coached at has run it. It’s based on personnel. The strength on defense will be the front seven. We have more players on the back end so it’s easier for me to substitute for the three linemen.”
One of those defensive linemen is first team All-State selection Ca’ni McCoy. The senior said communication and leading the younger players will be key this season.
“We have good chemistry,” McCoy said. “There are times when we need to talk a little more. Different teams will throw different things at us and some of the younger guys have not seen everything yet. That’s where some of the older guys have to step up and communicate on the offensive and defensive lines.”
Kellogg, Bean and Todd Perkins will all play linebacker. Hampton said all three are big, strong, fast, physical guys who love contact. He said the system has worked well for them in the past.
“Our line does a good job of clogging the middle,” Hampton said. “When that happens, it bounces everything to the outside, and the linebackers are there to clean it up.”
The rest
• Hampton said experience could be the X-factor this season. A disappointing home loss to Winterboro in the first round of the playoffs a year ago has been motivation for the team over the summer.
“I think we should have won our playoff game,” Hampton said. “But that was the first time we had been in the postseason since 2014 and it showed at little. Everyone on the team remembers that game and knows what it takes to take the next step this year.”
