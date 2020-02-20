Boys
Braden Ray
Red Bay
The junior scored 26 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career as the Tigers beat Southeastern 77-55 in the Class 2A Northwest Regional. "Braden has really come on strong at the end of the year," coach John Torisky said. "He has helped us continue our run in the postseason."
Girls
Hannah Collinsworth
Deshler
The senior scored 24 points as Deshler advanced to the Northwest Regional with an 88-67 win over Brooks. "Hannah is one of the hardest-working players I have ever coached," coach Jana Killen said. "She has had a wonderful senior season. She is a leader on and off the court. It has been a great honor to coach Hannah."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Covenant Christian’s Titus Griffin and Brooks’ Knute Wood. Girls: Hatton’s Kami Kirk and Mars Hill’s Erika Mitchell.
