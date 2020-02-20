F200220 Fans players of the week

Red Bay’s Braden Ray and Deshler’s Hannah Collinsworth were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Braden Ray

Red Bay

The junior scored 26 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career as the Tigers beat Southeastern 77-55 in the Class 2A Northwest Regional. "Braden has really come on strong at the end of the year," coach John Torisky said. "He has helped us continue our run in the postseason."

Girls

Hannah Collinsworth

Deshler

The senior scored 24 points as Deshler advanced to the Northwest Regional with an 88-67 win over Brooks. "Hannah is one of the hardest-working players I have ever coached," coach Jana Killen said. "She has had a wonderful senior season. She is a leader on and off the court. It has been a great honor to coach Hannah."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Covenant Christian’s Titus Griffin and Brooks’ Knute Wood. Girls: Hatton’s Kami Kirk and Mars Hill’s Erika Mitchell.

