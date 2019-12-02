Mars Hill's Justus McDaniel and Belgreen's Autumn Bragwell were selected Fans' Players of the Week in voting that ended Tuesday.
To help decide the voting for the next Players of the Week, click here.
Boys Player of the Week — Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill: The junior ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns in Mars Hill’s 42-21 win over Decatur Heritage in the Class 1A quarterfinals. "Justus is a great player who works really hard, and I'm glad he's on our team," coach Darrell Higgins said. "He is a tough runner who is very explosive."
Girls Player of the Week — Autumn Bragwell, Belgreen: The senior scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers as Belgreen beat Winfield 62-57. "Autumn has had an outstanding start of the season,” coach Chad Green said. "She has always been a good scorer, but this year she has elevated her game to becoming a playmaker.”
This week’s other nominees — Boys: Sheffield’s Rodney Goodman and Waterloo’s Campbell Parker. Girls: Rogers’ Madie Krieger and Loretto’s Karly Weathers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.