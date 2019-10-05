SHEFFIELD – Red Bay (6-0, 3-0) spoiled Sheffield’s (4-3, 2-2) homecoming with a second half comeback Friday night.
The Tigers racked up 326 rushing yards and scored 22 unanswered second half points for a 30-14 win.
“We had to adapt to this game,” Red Bay head coach Michael Jackson said. “They have good athletes and they took away our passing game. We had to adjust to that and had to run to move the ball.”
The Bulldogs struck quickly as Khori Bowling found Devin Doss for a 54-yard touchdown on their opening offensive play to establish an 8-0 lead at the 7:18 mark in the first quarter.
The two sides traded scores late in the second quarter. Hunter King powered in from 3 yards out for Red Bay to even the game up but Sheffield answered less than two minutes later. Jaylen Jones spun off a would-be tackler to spring a 27-yard touchdown run to retake a 14-8 lead with 3:03 left in the opening half.
The Tigers were given a golden opportunity to knot the game up before the half after a high snap on a punt attempt gave them the ball at the Bulldogs 20-yard line. Sheffield held strong in the final 21.2 seconds to preserve the halftime lead.
Red Bay failed to connect on any of its seven first half pass attempts while Sheffield’s big strikes resulted in four plays of over 25 yards. The Bulldogs only mustered 54 total yards on its other 18 opening half plays.
The Tigers found a big play on their opening possession of the second half. A strong defensive stand was followed by a 40-yard touchdown run by Colyn Humphres to tie the game at 14 with 8:46 showing in the third quarter.
Red Bay controlled the game from that point forward with strong defense and a methodical rush attack. The Tigers took their first lead to open the fourth quarter and did not relinquish it. Humphres' second score came from 7 yards out and Jalen Vinson added the final score from 4 yards away with 5:03 remaining for the 30-14 victory.
Humphres finished with 130 yards on 15 carries, 105 of those yards coming in the final half to along with the two scores.
“Our offensive line was really strong,” Humphres said. “That’s the way the coaches have set us up. We are a second half team.
King led with 160 rushing yards and one score on 24 carries, while Vinson totaled 64 rushing yards on eight rushes.
Bowling was limited to 34 passing yards in the second half after 148 yards through the first 24 minutes.
“We didn’t play our base defense most of the night because we had to play nickel,” Jackson added. “They have so many deep threats that it was putting us into a bad situation so the whole defense had to adapt to that. We had to do something on both sides of the ball tonight that we haven’t done all year.”
