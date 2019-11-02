FLORENCE — The last night of the football regular season is when seasons change – not from fall to winter but from regular season to either the offseason or the playoffs.
Red Bay had already secured its playoff berth and No. 1 seed before Friday, but coach Michael Jackson wanted to see how well his team would handle its first game of the year in chilly weather with the chance to be 10-0.
The Tigers came through with a 39-14 win at Wilson, completing their first unbeaten regular season since 2015.
“We wanted to finish this game strong to get ready for the second half of the year, which is the playoffs,” Jackson said. “Last year we didn’t do that very well. We lost some momentum right there at the end. But this year, the guys really took it to heart and we kind of stayed in a good groove and did some good things tonight.”
Colyn Humphres ran for two- and seven-yard touchdowns on Red Bay’s first two drives, and each was followed by a forced fumble (one recovered by Cameron McKinney and the other by Gavin Edgmon).
Quarterback Jalen Vinson had a two-yard touchdown keeper to finish the next drive, and Red Bay led 24-0 before the midway point of the second quarter.
“10-0 season, this team deserves it,” said the senior Humphres, who ran 16 times for 64 yards. “We’ve worked hard. Each person on this team really contributes every day in practice. We’ve worked hard to get here.”
Wilson (2-7) didn’t give up. Bailey Clemmons responded with his first of several long kick returns, and two players later he caught a short pass from Chris Silva and ran all alone for a 42-yard touchdown. Carter Williams, a 300-pound senior lineman, ran for the conversion.
Red Bay’s Hunter King took over from there, scoring the next two touchdowns to put Red Bay up 39-8 in the third quarter. King finished with 18 carries for 150 yards.
Wilson’s Andrew Terry, who made a couple nice catches early, and Craig Tipper each intercepted Red Bay passes. Lane Newell ran 20 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Wilson’s final score of the year.
Red Bay now prepares for a home game against Cedar Bluff.
“I’m excited for the community. I’m excited especially for our team,” Vinson said. “Because this team deserves it. Our team deserves it, I’m telling you.”
