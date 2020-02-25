BIRMINGHAM — A season to remember for Red Bay boys basketball featured an ending to forget.
Red Bay was overwhelmed from the start of Monday night’s Class 1A state semifinal game against Calhoun. And though Red Bay never quit and even cut a 21-point deficit to 10, it was not enough to make up for a dismal first half.
Red Bay’s first trip to the boys state tournament ended with a 46-30 semifinal loss to Calhoun.
“Obviously we’re disappointed,” Red Bay coach John Torisky said. “We just didn’t play very well, and I mean I think the kids will tell you that.”
Though Red Bay had a size advantage, Calhoun (20-12) had advantages in quickness and leaping ability and showed it in scoring the first seven points of the game.
Braden Ray’s 3 nearly five minutes into the game was Red Bay’s first field goal, and Red Bay (23-11) didn’t have a second field goal for another eight minutes.
“It’s frustrating because I think we counted up maybe 20 missed layups,” Torisky said. “And they weren’t contested, some of them. They were just buckets you’ve got to make, and it seemed like anytime Calhoun got to the basket they were finishing.”
A Red Bay team that has played well all year and beaten plenty of good teams along the way finished the first half shooting 3-for-25. The second half was a more respectable 8-for-31, but it was too late.
“I think it had a lot to do with the different atmosphere,” senior guard Clay Allison said. “Like Coach said, we’ve never been here. Of course, once we got here, we kept telling ourselves don’t be satisfied. Keep being hungry. Of course, we wanted to go to the next game.
“I think it just had a lot to do with not being here before.”
Lane Shewbart made two free throws, Ray got another field goal and Allison added a bucket, but that’s all Red Bay had before halftime and the Tigers from Franklin County trailed the Tigers from Lowndes County 24-9.
Calhoun coach Ervin Starr called Red Bay a well-coached, well-disciplined team with a good defense he knew could cause trouble.
“But they weren’t ready for our pace, I don’t think,” Starr said. “I mean it’s different when you see it on film. When our guys amp it up and they’re all in tune and communicating well on the floor, that’s a lot of running that you’ve got to do.”
Jerdarrian “J.D.” Davison, who scored 43 points in Calhoun’s regional title game win over Aliceville, had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against Red Bay. Spencer Johnson added 10 points.
Davison and several teammates deflected numerous shots and passes with their reach, leaping ability and good hands, and Torisky acknowledged his players might have had Davison in their heads when they missed some of the layups.
Red Bay trailed by as much as 21 in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 10 with just under four minutes to go but got no closer.
Ray scored nine points, Shewbart eight, Allison five, Arden Hamilton four and Jalen Vinson and Tanner Hamilton two each for Red Bay. Shewbart had 14 rebounds, with Ray and Allison each grabbing seven.
Allison, Arden Hamilton and Tanner Hamilton will graduate.
Though the ending wasn’t ideal, Monday was a landmark moment for a Red Bay boys basketball team that won only two games three years ago.
“The season as a whole, it was just kind of like a movie,” Shewbart said. “We’ve had ups and downs. We had the highs of beating Vincent and all that. Wasn’t ready for it to be over.”
