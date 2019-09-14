RED BAY — A back-and-forth game broke out between Red Bay (4-0, 2-0) and Addison (2-2, 1-1) on Friday night, and the Tigers held the final counter punch until the last play of a 16-10 victory.
Addison drove to Red Bay’s 8-yard line in the closing seconds, and the Tigers stopped Dayton Roberts at the 4 on the game’s final play.
The defensive stand came after Addison had turned away the Tigers near the goal line on their final possession.
“I thought we could have put the game away with one more first down,” Red Bay coach Michael Jackson said. “Our defense has been playing great, lights out all night. They made another great stop when needed.”
Red Bay scored the lone touchdown of the first half. A 5-yard punt gave the Tigers good field position and Jalen Vinson’s 42-yard completion with Arden Hamilton set up Vinson’s 5-yard TD run. Colyn Humphres tacked on the 2-point conversion with 7:36 left in the second quarter.
Elijah Howse trimmed Red Bay’s lead to 8-3 with a 27-yard field goal late in the first half.
Red Bay was limited to 107 total yards and Addison to 93 yards in the opening half.
Addison took a 10-8 lead when it opened the third quarter with a 75-yard, 3:47 scoring drive.
Red Bay got what proved to be the clinching touchdown on its next possession. Vinson and Hamilton hooked up on a 27-yard completion on third down, and Vinson got his second touchdown on a tough 1-yard run and Humphres ran the conversion to put the Tigers ahead 16-10.
“I couldn't be happier with the way we played and overcame everything,” said Jackson. “We made big plays when we had to in order to win.”
Vinson finished 13 for 23 for 197 yards and 41 rushing yards. Hamilton finished with 6 catches for 105 yards. One of the three Tigers to make the game-sealing tackle was Cam McKinney, who finished with 8 tackles.
