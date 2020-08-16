Despite his team making the Class 2A state quarterfinals for the first time since 2007 last season, Red Bay head coach Michael Jackson sees a chance to go further in 2020.
The Tigers have 19 seniors, including 16 who are starters. Jackson said it’s the most seniors he’s had on a team since he started at Red Bay, allowing him to have confidence his players can excel in critical moments.
Whether it’s senior Cameron McKinney, a first-team All-State linebacker in 2019 who is approaching 400 career tackles, or senior quarterback Jalen Vinson, who accounted for over 180 points last season, the Tigers have leaders in multiple positions.
“This is the most-experienced team I’ve ever coached,” Jackson said. “We’re very excited about this group coming back. Our expectations are high. … We’re very excited about our opportunities.”
Offense
Red Bay has experience — and talent — on offense returning in key positions.
Outside of Vinson at quarterback, the Tigers return senior running back Hunter King, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019.
Despite losing top receiver Arden Hamilton to graduation, the Tigers have talent returning, including senior Mason Holt. Younger players are expected to contribute on the outside, like junior Aiden Quinn.
“I think it's going to fit really well,” Vinson said. “We were able to replace (Hamilton) with some other really good pieces that are going to help out. Some may be better in certain areas, but I think it will be an even more productive year than it was last year.”
The offensive line also has experience, and Jackson said he hopes newcomer and senior Lane Shewbart, who plays basketball at Red Bay, will help, as well.
Defense
While there’s excitement about the offense, Red Bay’s defense may be the strength of the team.
The Tigers return the most talent within the front six, with McKinney at linebacker along with senior Gavin Edgmon.
Up front, Levi Blanton and Braden Parker are at defensive tackle with Logan Scott and Alex Kennedy, both four-year starters, at defensive end.
“I don’t think there’s a better front six in north Alabama to be honest,” Jackson said.
Although the Tigers were solid on defense last season, McKinney thinks there’s more to come in 2020.
“We did get some great players that I believe (are) going to contribute even better,” McKinney said. “We knew we were stout on defense, and well, we were just like, we’re good, so we’re just going to make people believe. We’re going to come in every game locked in, ready to go.”
The rest
• With the team he has this season, Jackson is doing his best to set the Tigers up for success.
It starts with scheduling, where Red Bay is set to play bigger schools in the non-region schedule, including Hamilton and Fayette County. Both are 4A.
Then, there’s the Class 2A, Region 8 schedule, which includes Mars Hill, Sheffield, Hatton, etc.
“That region being so stout will also help every one of us when we get to the end of the year,” Jackson said.
• The other aspect is the experience, especially in the playoffs, which helps for a team like Red Bay.
Vinson said it will especially be a benefit after the season the Tigers had last year.
“It helps,” Vinson said. "With experience … and knowing what to do to change the outcome.”
• From finishing 9-3 in 2018 to 12-1 in 2019, Jackson can only hope the trend continues, and he expects to have his team in position to do so.
“We’ve got high expectations, they’ve been doing this a long time,” Jackson said. “We expect to do things right (and) we expect to play some tough games.”
• At least Red Bay won’t have to worry about Fyffe, which is now in Class 3A. The Tigers lost to the Red Devils 45-6 in last year’s quarterfinals. Red Bay is 0-4 vs. Fyffe in playoff meetings, all since 2006.
