GREENHILL — Carter Shelton is only a freshman at Rogers, but after Thursday night the young kicker is already a hero.
Shelton was perfect on three field goals and two extra points on the night but none was bigger than his 22-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, giving the Pirates (3-6, 3-3) a 23-20 win over Central (3-6, 3-3) as well as the third seed in the Class 4A, Region 8 playoffs.
“Full of adrenaline,” Shelton said, describing how he felt after the kick went through the uprights and his teammates piled on him.
The Pirates' resilience was tested as they saw a 20-6 fourth quarter lead disappear at the hands of Central star Dalton Hanback.
The senior running back scored on a 37-yard run and then executed a halfback pass to perfection for 41 yards on the next drive that led to a five-yard plunge with 5:31 remaining in the game.
Rogers primarily kept on the ball on the ground late — as they did the majority of the game — and ate up the clock until a third-and-16 forced them to throw.
The Pirates went into the bag of tricks and ran a hook-and-ladder that converted the first down and put the ball at the 24-yard line. Austin Burgess rattled off three straight runs to set-up the winning kick from the five-yard line.
“I was really nervous,” Shelton admitted afterward. “But my teammates trust a freshman to win the game for us. It boosts my confidence.”
“Two days ago, (Shelton) had a stomach virus,” Rogers head coach Jerry Fulks said. “We weren’t sure he was going to play tonight, but (he) comes out and makes three big field goals. Big night for a ninth grader.”
Shelton’s other kicks came from 23 and 19 yards out.
Burgess took the first play for the Rogers offense 65 yards for a score. The senior finished with 185 yards on 29 carries.
“We push to win everyday,” Burgess said. “I give all the thanks to my linemen. They put the blocks in for me and open the holes for me to run through.”
Hanback’s efforts were nearly enough. He scored all three Wildcat touchdowns - the other coming from a yard out - while racking up 199 total yards on 12 carries, two catches, and one pass.
The only score not produced by Shelton, Burgess, or Hanback came when the latter fumbled on Central’s only play of the third quarter. Rogers' 34-yard drive was capped off by a Jake Wallace one-yard touchdown dive.
